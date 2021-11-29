MEMPHIS — The collective hearts of Memphis Grizzlies fans were shaken hard Friday night after former Murray State star Ja Morant sustained a knee injury during a game with the Atlanta Hawks at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.
Reports from the Grizzlies on Friday night indicate that the injury is a sprain, but it is not known how long Morant will be out of action.
The play occurred during the first quarter of the game. Game footage shows that the Grizzlies’ starting point guard began limping while he was trying to move the ball against Hawks defender Kevin Huerter on the right side of the court. Upon feeling pain in his left leg, Morant gives the ball to a teammate while having a noticeable problem that actually had him hopping on his right foot with his left foot not touching the ground.
The footage indicates that Morant did not make contact with Huerter. He eventually reached the Grizzlies bench and was taken away from the floor to have his leg examined.
Sometime while he was in the process of having the leg examined, Morant issued a message on Twitter that read “It’s in God’s hands now. All we can do is pray.”
A while later, it was reported that the examination, which was conducted with what was described as “preliminary imaging,” had revealed the sprain. This prompted Morant to issue another Tweet that simply read “Blessed.”
Again, though, additional examination of the knee will probably follow in coming days.
“Further updates will be provided as appropriate,” the Grizzlies said in a statement.
Morant had scored two points and had two assists, while grabbing a rebound in about nine minutes of playing time Friday.
Coming into Friday, Morant was averaging career-highs of 25.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while his 7.1 assists average ranks 11th-best in the league.
