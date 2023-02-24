PHOENIX — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne could finally return to action for the Phoenix Suns tonight.
Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson reported that Payne is possibly set to return to the team for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. Payne has not played since early January after re-aggravating an injury to his right foot in a game with Cleveland. That was his second game back after he had missed nine games due to what was reported as a strain of the right foot that had developed in December.
Payne’s return to the time would seem well timed as it would coincide with the first game action for the Suns’ newest acquisition, future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant, who was brought over in a trade with Brooklyn before the just-completed All-Star break.
When Payne’s Murray State jersey number — 1 — was retired in mid-January during a game at the CFSB Center, he said that he believed he would return to action not long after that ceremony. Obviously, the foot has taken longer in being readied for action.
However, if Payne can be 100%, or close to it, he could provide a key piece to the Suns’ pursuit of winning the franchise’s first NBA world title.
Payne had to man the starting point guard spot for about a month when starter and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was injured in November. Payne proved his worth as the Suns were 9-5 in the 14 games he started.
Payne’s production has seen a significant uptick this season after he struggled at times last season. At times this season, he has more closely resembled the player that provided important minutes in the Suns’ drive to the NBA Finals in 2021, where they fell to Milwaukee in six games.
