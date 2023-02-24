PHOENIX — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne could finally return to action for the Phoenix Suns tonight.

Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson reported that Payne is possibly set to return to the team for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. Payne has not played since early January after re-aggravating an injury to his right foot in a game with Cleveland. That was his second game back after he had missed nine games due to what was reported as a strain of the right foot that had developed in December.

