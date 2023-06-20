PHOENIX — According to a reliable source, Monday’s trade that resulted in Washington star guard Bradley Beal going to Phoenix for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, among others, it changed things dramatically for a Murray State Hall of Famer.

In a story that was posted on the website for Sports Illustrated, writer Chris Mannix said former Racer Cameron Payne, who has been the backup to Paul the past three years with the Suns, is now projected to be the starter at the all-important point position. Beal, who has been in the upper crust of NBA stars for several years, is a shooting guard, meaning Payne now has that spot to himself, it would appear.

