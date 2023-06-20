PHOENIX — According to a reliable source, Monday’s trade that resulted in Washington star guard Bradley Beal going to Phoenix for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, among others, it changed things dramatically for a Murray State Hall of Famer.
In a story that was posted on the website for Sports Illustrated, writer Chris Mannix said former Racer Cameron Payne, who has been the backup to Paul the past three years with the Suns, is now projected to be the starter at the all-important point position. Beal, who has been in the upper crust of NBA stars for several years, is a shooting guard, meaning Payne now has that spot to himself, it would appear.
Payne had an up-and-down 2022-23 season. When he was given the starting point guard call, due to injuries Paul sustained throughout the season, Payne seemed to do well. During one such stretch between November and December, the Suns were 9-5 with the Murray State product at the point.
Payne also appeared to be on his way to a big close to the regular season and had some mid-teens and 20-plus-points games.
However, on the negative side, Payne also had injury issues, namely a right foot problem that took him off the court for about two months. Caution had to be taken, though, because this was the same foot that was broken in 2016 when he was in his second year as a professional after being drafted by Oklahoma City.
Payne also sustained a lower back injury in the next-to-last regular season game of the year against the Lakers in Los Angeles. That happened as he tried a layup but fell awkwardly after he had scored 13 points in a very productive first half and seemed headed for a big night.
That injury carried over into the NBA Playoffs as he did not play until the final two games of the opening series with the Los Angeles Clippers and was obviously not himself. He stayed unproductive into the second round with eventual NBA champion Denver before having to take the point in Game 3 when Paul was injured.
Payne did contribute in Games 3, 4 and 5 but still seemed slowed by the effects of the injury, never scoring in double figures. That all changed in what became the decisive Game 6 in Phoenix when Payne seemed to be the only Suns player getting a whole lot accomplished.
Payne exploded for a career-high 31 points in the Suns’ 125-100 loss.
Beal has been prolific scorer for the Wizards during his career and other media reports are saying that this could be the final piece to a three-headed monster for the Suns, along with shooting guard and former Kentucky star Devin Booker and future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant. The Suns are also going to have a new man leading them from the sideline as Frank Vogel, who led the Lakers to a ’20 title, is the new head coach, replacing Monty Williams, who is now with Detroit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.