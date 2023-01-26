PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne’s return to play for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns will not happen for at least another week.
The NBC Sports Edge reported Tuesday that Payne’s right-foot injury will be re-evaluated next week. Payne, the Suns’ backup point guard, was not available for the Suns’ easy win over Charlotte Tuesday night in Phoenix and has been out of action for the past 10 games after aggravating what was reported as a strain of the foot that knocked him out of action for nine games in December.
