SAN ANTONIO —Late Monday afternoon came word that Murray State Hal of Famer Cameron Payne had been waived by the NBA's San Antonio ballclub a few months after the guard had been traded from Phoenix.
ESPN and other sources reported that the Spurs have several guards younger than Payne already on their roster and that was seen as a reason for Monday's move.
ESPN, however, indicated that this may not be the worst thing for the former Racer star. In fact, it may clear the way for another team to give him a larger role than he had the past three years as the backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in Phoenix. In 2021, Payne had a key role in the Suns' run to the NBA Finals, where they blew a 2-0 lead to Milwaukee and lost in six games.
ESPN said that, should Payne clear waivers later this week, he should have plenty of teams seeking his services after a productive showing for Phoenix in this year’s playoffs.
That ended with a second-round loss to eventual world champion Denver. However, before that demise came, Payne left a calling card, a career-high 31 points in what became the last game of the series.
Payne has had other memorable moments too, including Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals with the Los Angeles Clippers in Phoenix. That night, Payne was given the starting assignment at point guard in place of Paul, who was having to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Payne responded with what was his career-high game of 29 points as the Suns beat the Clippers, on their way to a four-game sweep.
Payne had another big memory while with Phoenix. It came this past season when the entire Suns team, as well as then-Head Coach Monty Williams, came to Murray to see Payne have his jersey number — 1 — retired at the CFSB Center.
Williams, who was fired after this past season, became the new head coach in Detroit. He also has had ties with Payne for several years, going back to when Payne was a rookie in Oklahoma City.
