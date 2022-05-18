MEMPHIS — A report from the NBA-themed website Fadeaway World quotes former Murray State star and current Memphis guard Ja Morant as saying that he wishes to stay with his current team.
Picked second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant has quickly become one of the most recognized players in the league. His popularity is also now being utilized by numerous advertisers, including streaming subscription giant Hulu, which recently began airing a commercial in which Morant is its featured attraction.
Morant was injured in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ Western Conference Playoffs series with Golden State, a series Memphis eventually dropped in six games, but not until Morant made his mark, including a 47-point effort in which he led Memphis to a comeback win in Game 2 at the Fed-Ex Forum.
He also won Game 5 of the Grizzlies’ opening-round series with Minnesota with a hanging left-handed layup after Memphis had trailed throughout the second half of that game.
Sunday, following the Grizzlies’ Game 6 loss in San Francisco, Fadeway World said Morant met with reporters to discuss his future.
“I’m definitely happy to be here. Memphis is my home,” he said.
On that same day, Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman was quoted by sports entertainment giant ESPN that Memphis will spend whatever is necessary to keep its young core of players, including Morant, together.
“We’re not going to have any issues paying anyone who we want to pay,” Kleiman said. “There’s never going to be any issue with retention here.”
