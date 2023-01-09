PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne once again is out of action for Phoenix.
After missing nine games due to what was described as a strain of the same right foot that he broke in 2016 with Oklahoma City, he returned to the floor early last week at New York. However, the comeback lasted exactly one game as reports indicate that he aggravated the foot in a loss Wednesday at Cleveland.
Reports indicate that the injury occurred as he was attempting to guard former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell in the first quarter, resulting in Payne falling into Mitchell and being called for a foul.
Payne missed Friday’s game with Miami at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. It was not known whether Payne would play Sunday’s game with Cleveland in Phoenix, as the game was starting after press time.
