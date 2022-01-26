PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne will be out of action for at least two weeks after being injured Saturday during a game between his Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers in Phoenix.

According to media reports, Payne, a reserve point guard and the backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, will be re-evaluated in two weeks after spraining his right wrist. Media reports say that the injury occurred with 1:20 left in the first quarter as he scored a basket in Phoenix’s 113-103 win. He was fouled on the play and emerged shaking and holding his right wrist.

He finished the quarter but would leave the game for good with 9:24 left in the second quarter. He left having scored seven points and handing out three assists. The injury has been reported as a sprain of his right wrist, which is on his non-shooting hand.

Payne was coming off a strong 20-point outing against Detroit several days earlier. He is averaging 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 20.4 minutes per game.  