PHOENIX — Since the Phoenix Suns’ second-round exit from the NBA Western Conference Playoffs, there have been reports saying that the team may be interested in dealing Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in the off season.
Ordinarily, that may not seem like much of a news item in western Kentucky. However, when one considers that Paul’s top backup for the Suns the past four seasons has been Murray State Hall of Famer Cameron Payne, then the game changes.
And it changed in a big way on late Wednesday and into Thursday when multiple sources reported that the Suns had, indeed, waived Paul after three seasons in the desert.
TNS reported that this probably was about financial matters. With two years left on a four-year, $120 million contract, Paul was due to make $30.8 million this season, but only $15.8 million of that was guaranteed, TNS said through reports provided by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.
By clearing cap space, the Suns will now build around future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant and former Kentucky star Devin Booker as they again try to capture the franchise’s first championship under new coach Frank Vogel.
Despite being near the end of his career, Paul will still be considered one of this summer’s top free agents, as he can still efficiently run an offense and excels at finding open teammates, TNS added.
In his first season in Phoenix in 2020-21, he helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
This came after Payne appeared in the Suns lineup during the NBA’s COVID-19 Bubble season of 2019-20 and suddenly gained a foothold after it appeared his career might be over. Payne took the role of Paul’s backup, starting with the ‘21 run to the Finals in which the former Racer took the starting role for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with the Los Angeles Clippers and promptly scored what had been a career-high 29 points at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
That was made necessary because Paul had to sit out the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Payne has spent a lot of time on the injured list since then, including twice during this season. When he has been able to play, though, he has filled Paul’s spot well, including helping the Suns to a 9-5 mark in November and December when Paul had to miss time due to an injury.
Payne developed a foot problem after that, which kept him sidelined most of the second half of the season. However, upon his return, he seemed to be regaining the form that made him a valuable part of the ‘21 Finals run when another interruption occurred in the final days of the regular season as he sustained a lower back injury on a driving layup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
This kept him out of most of the Suns’ first-round playoff series with Minnesota and he still did not seem back to full speed until Game 4 of the second-round against eventual Western Conference champion Denver.
Despite the Nuggets, assisted by fellow Racer Hall of Famer Popeye Jones, crushing the Suns to finish a series sweep, Payne was the star for Phoenix, scoring a new career-high of 31 points.
How this news affects Payne in Phoenix is yet to be known.
