PHOENIX — Since the Phoenix Suns’ second-round exit from the NBA Western Conference Playoffs, there have been reports saying that the team may be interested in dealing Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in the off season.

Ordinarily, that may not seem like much of a news item in western Kentucky. However, when one considers that Paul’s top backup for the Suns the past four seasons has been Murray State Hall of Famer Cameron Payne, then the game changes.

Recommended for you