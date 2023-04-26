RFAA

The Racer Football Alumni Association presented a check for $50,000 to Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood for the Murray State football program prior to the start of Saturday’s annual Spring Game at Roy Stewart Stadium. Pictured, from left, are Tony Ryan and son Jack, Coach Hood, Roger Rushing, Cecil Wolberton, RFAA President Flip Martin, Bruce Raley, Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yankto, Tony Boone and Greg Robertson. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Even before the start of Saturday’s annual Spring Game that closes Murray State football’s spring drills, the program had already won.

During a pregame ceremony, members of a group that Head Coach Dean Hood and his players have come to know quite well the past few years presented the Racers with a gift, worth a cool $50,000. The big check emblazoned with that figure was from the Racer Football Alumni Association, a group that consists of former players taking it upon themselves to provide a financial cushion for expenses related to the purchase of equipment and other necessities.