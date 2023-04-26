MURRAY — Even before the start of Saturday’s annual Spring Game that closes Murray State football’s spring drills, the program had already won.
During a pregame ceremony, members of a group that Head Coach Dean Hood and his players have come to know quite well the past few years presented the Racers with a gift, worth a cool $50,000. The big check emblazoned with that figure was from the Racer Football Alumni Association, a group that consists of former players taking it upon themselves to provide a financial cushion for expenses related to the purchase of equipment and other necessities.
This check was signed by this year’s RFAA president, Flip Martin.
“We have to someone sign it, so that’s my scribble on it this time,” Martin said of how the president is charged with leaving his John Hancock on the check. Next year, that duty will fall to current Vice President Cecil Wolberton.
However, for this group, it does not matter whose name is on the check. This is truly a team effort.
“Yes sir, we do have a lot of conviction to this,” Martin said of the organization that formed in 2017. “Our job, with the RFAA, is to raise as much money as we can, and we know we’re making a big change and that takes money.”
That “change” to which Martin is referring is the Racer program’s pending first season of play in a league referred by many as the “SEC of the FCS” — the Missouri Valley Football Conference — a league that has put at least one team in the FCS title game the past decade. Last season, it had two — longtime superpower North Dakota State and South Dakota State — play for the title with South Dakota State defeating the Bison in Frisco, Texas.
“We never envisioned that it was this big. We never understood how the cost of changing conferences (out of the Ohio Valley Conference, of which Murray State was a founding member in the 1940s) would affect us. It was a big shock, really,” Martin said.
To meet this challenge, the RFAA has enacted a variety of activities to generate funds. So far, since its founding, the RFAA has contributed about $350,000, and every bit of it is appreciated by Head Coach Dean Hood, his players and staff.
“Oh my goodness! The RFAA has been there ever since I got here (in late 2019 after assisting Mark Stoops at Kentucky),” Hood said. “That’s a special thing. They’re former players and their heart is in making sure (current players) are getting good gear … safe gear … helmets, shoulder pads, getting the right nutrition they need. They’re making sure that they’re attacking those spaces.
“Remember, they’re former players and I think they’re kind of like a dad, you know? It’s ‘I want my son to have a better growing-up experience than I had,’ so it’s awesome to have those guys around.”
Saturday’s check presentation came on the heels of Murray State Athletics announcing that private support, including a lead gift of $100,000 from a former football Racer, was helping finance a proposed enhancement to the team room, meeting spaces, recruiting lounge and offices at Stewart Stadium. Renovations of the team’s bathroom and shower spaces are also included.
“We are thrilled to begin working on these much-needed enhancements to our football team areas,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said last week in a statement. “As we assessed the footprint of the program within our facility, we knew that these upgrades and office moves would have a major impact on both current and future Racers. This program is special to so many people and we cannot thank them enough for supporting this project.”
