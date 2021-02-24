MURRAY — Sophomore Matias Kiuru and freshman Allison Henry of the Murray State rifle team have been selected for the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championship March 12-13 at Converse Hall in Columbus, Ohio, the governing body announced Tuesday.
The Racers missed team qualification for the event finishing 10th in qualifying, two outside of the eight-team field. Their absence at this year’s championships puts an end to six straight team appearances by the Racers.
For Kiuru, his 586 smallbore and 596 air rifle from Sunday’s NCAA qualifier were the second-highest and highest scores, respectively, by individuals whose team did not make the cut for the event. For Henry, her 584 was tied by Michael Zanti of Navy for the final of the four individual spots in smallbore, meaning both her and Zanti qualified along with three others.
The eight teams that qualified this season were Air Force, Alaska Fairbanks, Kentucky, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU and West Virginia. Other individual qualifiers for small bore were Kyle Kutz of Army West Point and Makenzie Sheffield of NC State, while Kayla Andreoli of Akron, Ariel Hall of Ohio State and Kimberlee Nettles of North Georgia rounded out the air rifle field.
