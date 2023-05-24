MURRAY — Murray State track and field’s Kelsey Riggins has been named Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year, as announced by the league on Monday. By winning this award, she has swept both the indoor and outdoor assistant coach of the year awards.
Specializing in jumps and multi events, Riggins coached three Valley Outdoor Track and Field champions, Brooke Misukonis, Jenna Pauly and Meghan Fletcher, totaling 65 out of the 128 points the Racers scored at the Valley Championships earlier this month.
