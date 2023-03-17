MURRAY — If one goes to a Murray State track and field event, he is sure to see an enthusiastic woman hanging with the Racers that participate in the field events, namely the jumps.
Kelsey Riggins is that woman. She is an assistant coach for the Racers and is entering her seventh year of guiding the team’s vertical and long jumpers, as well as athletes that participate in multiple events, such as the heptathlon (which, in indoor circles becomes the pentathlon).
Wearing her trusty baseball cap with a pony tail waving behind her, she is constantly encouraging those athletes. Many times, phrases such as “Ooooooh! You were this close!’ reverberate through the field events venues, accompanied with a smile and a pat on the back. A successful attempt almost always results in a high five or hug ... usually both.
Anyone who has followed the progress of Murray State the past two years knows that this kind of coaching is getting big results. Numerous conference titles are being won and the Missouri Valley Conference took notice at the recent Valley Championships by naming Riggins its Indoor Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year in the Racers’ first season with that league.
“Coaching awards are a reflection of a joint effort between the athletes and myself. I was honored and also proud of my athletes all over again for how they showed up to compete at the Missouri Valley Championships, and, honestly, all of indoor season,” Riggins said, reinforcing her reputation for passing the credit on to others. “Our whole staff, coaches and athletic training play a role in those awards too. You can’t win without a support system, especially in college athletics.”
Murray State’s performance in the events where Riggins is directly involved, however, seems to speak loudest. In 2022, Racer performers won high jump, pole vault and long jump titles at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships, along with taking first and third in the points-heavy pentathlon. They had only slight dropoffs in the high jump and pole vault a few months later at the OVC outdoor meet with wins in the pentathlon and long jump..
Then came The Valley indoor debut and a meet that put the Racers in the ring with stronger competition. Yet, once again, Murray State was at or near the top of the leaderboard. As she had done in ‘22, Rachel Hagans won The Valley long jump crown, while Brooke Misukonis broke her own school record in winning the pole vault, as she had done in the ‘22 OVC indoors.
Meghan Fletcher won the high jump by breaking the school record, as well as the pentathlon. Teammate Jenna Pauley, who competes in at least three of these events, was second in the pentathlon, and those efforts were a big reason Murray State had the lead after one day of competition in Chicago. Illinois State was able to charge from behind to win the team title, but the jumps and field showings helped the Racers hold on for second place.
“Part of being a coach is being able to see a vision for your athletes what they can’t quite see yet, knowing what they are capable of (physically and mentally) and believing in them until they can believe in themselves and beyond. I was proud of them for showing up for themselves, but also for the team and for Racer Athletics,” Riggins said. “It means a lot to our entire team to wear a Racer jersey and they were ready to make a statement in one of the first MVC Championships for our track program and department.”
How has Riggins and her squadron of leapers been able to produce this kind of success? She said it is a matter of not finding the right athletes but ones who will fit at Murray State.
“So much of team success is due to the culture and (Head Coach Adam Kiesler) has always prioritized team culture over individual talent, and it has paid for our team (sweeping the team gold medals for the OVC indoor and outdoor meets last year for the first time in 30 years). Often times at the college level, the athlete what is willing work hard, turn off the outside noise, and buy in is the most successful, regardless of their starting point,” Riggins said.
“I have a group of talented jumpers, those who competed that weekend, and the ones supporting from home, that come to practice each day wanting to improve for the team AND for themselves. They can see a long term vision, and trust that our staff will put them in the best position possible to achieve their goals.
“The leadership in my group, Brooke Misukonis, Shannon Riley (pole vault)), Meghan Fletcher and Jenna Pauly, has been invaluable the last two seasons, as well as alumni Eleri Gesler (tripe jump) and Jessie Kinder (pole) who graduated in Spring 2022. They helped to hold the group to a standard, and I appreciate them more than they know. We are OK with the uncomfortable conversations, and hard truths, but also have fun and enjoy what we do day in and day out.”
Hagans’ success has been of particularly high altitude as it put her in the national spotlight last year. She advanced to the U.S. Nationals in the high jump at what some in track circles refer to as the “Emerald City” and “Track City USA,” Eugene, Oregon. It is the home of one of the most recognized facilities in the world, Hayward Field on the campus of University of Oregon. She placed 12th and earned All-American status.
“Rachel is a great example of an athlete who was patient with her process. She was successful before last season across the board, but, last year, she was able to improve in almost all of her events (sprints and jumps). Seeing her improve and perform at a high level has helped give other athletes on the team the confidence in their own development,” Riggins said. “She had a fantastic Indoor Season this year as well, jumping 19 centimeters farther this indoor season than she did in the 2022 season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.