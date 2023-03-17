MURRAY  — If one goes to a Murray State track and field event, he is sure to see an enthusiastic woman hanging with the Racers that participate in the field events, namely the jumps. 

Kelsey Riggins is that woman. She is an assistant coach for the Racers and is entering her seventh year of guiding the team’s vertical and long jumpers, as well as athletes that participate in multiple events, such as the heptathlon (which, in indoor circles becomes the pentathlon). 

