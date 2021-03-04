MURRAY — The sixth-seeded Murray State women’s basketball team opens its quest for its first OVC tournament title since 2008 today against third-seeded Southeast Mo. Tip-off from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air live on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Series at a glance
Today will be the 73rd meeting between Murray State and Southeast Missouri and after a split during the regular-season, SEMO leads the overall series, 41-31. However, in neutral site games, the teams are split with one win each.
Scouting the Redhawks
Southeast Missouri finished the season at 13-7 in the OVC and 15-10 overall. The Redhawks are currently averaging 65.3 points per game with a field goal percentage of 41.4-percent.
All-OVC selection Tesia Thompson leads the Redhawks this season with 18.7 points per game, while also pulling down 8.5 rebounds per game. 2020-21 OVC Defensive Player of the Year LaTrese Saine has also had an outstanding season averaging 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game.
Today’s game will feature the league’s second-best offense in Murray State at 70.8 points per game, going up against the OVC’s fifth-best defense SEMO, which allows just 61.0 points per game.
A win today would...
A win today would give the Racers their first postseason win in the Rechelle Turner era. It would also be the first postseason win since the 2015-16 season when the eighth-seeded Racers upset top-seeded UT Martin.
Headed in the right direction
For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Racers finished above .500 both overall and in OVC play. In addition, their fifth place finish, a tie with Tennessee Tech, was the highest since 2011-12.
Top players
Both Macey Turley and Katelyn Young were named to the All-OVC first team. The duo finished third and fifth, respectively, in the all-conference voting which makes MSU the only team in the OVC to have two players finish in the top five in the all-conference voting.
