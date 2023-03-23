MURRAY — Whenever Murray State softball player Saxon Radcliffe comes to the plate for an at-bat at Racer Field, a song sports know by heart plays on the public address system.
It is the theme from the original installment of the “Rocky”/”Creed” family of motion pictures. This is the one where Rocky Balboa is still a relatively-unknown Philadelphia club fighter who gives world heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed a tremendous battle before falling just short of victory. For years, it has represented the pursuit of greatness and been an anthem for anyone wishing to improve themselves.
Radcliffe loves the “Rocky” story. That is why she has the original “Rocky” theme from the 1970s represent her. And on Wednesday, this persona perfectly fit the storyline for Murray State's 3-2 comeback win over former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont, who the Racers joined in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
The Racers (16-12, 1-3 in Valley play) had to rise from the canvas against the Bruins (, falling behind, 2-0, in the fifth inning, then rallied to tie the game in the sixth and send it to extra innings. Then, in the ninth inning, with the winning run on second base, Radcliffe, who had grounded out with a chance to win the game in the seventh, provided the knockout punch with a long drive to deep center field that eluded the Bruins' fielder for a double and the game-winning hit.
"I knew this pitcher was really going to try to make me chase (pitches outside of the strike zone) and, in my previous at-bat, I chased a little more than I should have, so (Racer Head Coach) Kara (Amundson) just said, 'Stay patient,'" said Radcliffe, who had driven another ball to the outer reaches of the field that was caught earlier in the game. "So I was thinking she was going to leave me one hanging on the outside (of the plate). It's a matter where you make them pay on the ones where they don't hit their spots."
Following the "Rocky" theme, Radcliffe just missed success earlier, then, as in "Rocky 2," won the day.
"I kind of have a little obsession with 'Rocky (played by actor Sylvester Stallone)' and it's very inspirational and motivational for me. I kind of live by a few quotes by (the character) and it just keeps me going," said.
For Radcliffe to have a chance at this storybook finish, her teammates had to quickly recover from a big punch from Belmont as it scored twice in the top of the fifth to take a 2-0 lead in what had been a pitcher’s duel to that point. The Racers responded in the bottom half of that inning with Taylor Jackson’s RBI single to score Bailey Broemmer, who had reached on an error, and cut the lead in half. Then, it was Broemmer, nearly leaving the yard with a triple off the left-field fence that scored Gracie Osbron, who had stolen second after reaching base on a fielder’s choice.
That was then followed by two innings of little offense from either side as Murray State’ Hannah James, who had entered with two outs in the fifth, kept the Bruins quiet, allowing only one hit, while registering eight strikeouts. This was after starter Jenna Veber had only allowed one hit through four innings before the Bruins were able to score in the fifth, the first run coming on a hard grounder that bounced from her glove.
“They got those two runs but they were not indicative of how (Veber) threw today,” Amundson said of Veber, who left after surrendering six hits. “Then, Hannah came in and did exactly what we needed her to do.”
Wednesday’s win came on the heels of a dismal opening weekend in Valley play as defending regular season champion Northern Iowa had swept the Racers in a three-game series at Racer Field.
“We needed (to win Wednesday), absolutely,” Amundson said. “There wasn’t a lot that went our way (against UNI), so turning around and having this win in extras and having to play gritty and having our backs against the wall, and having to respond to it, was a big deal for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.