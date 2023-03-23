MURRAY — Whenever Murray State softball player Saxon Radcliffe comes to the plate for an at-bat at Racer Field, a song sports know by heart plays on the public address system.

It is the theme from the original installment of the “Rocky”/”Creed”  family of motion pictures. This is the one where Rocky Balboa is still a relatively-unknown Philadelphia club fighter who gives world heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed a tremendous battle before falling just short of victory. For years, it has represented the pursuit of greatness and been an anthem for anyone wishing to improve themselves.