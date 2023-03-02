MURRAY —Sunday afternoon, there was a bet someone could have placed in Las Vegas that probably was a no-doubter.
Rod Thomas was taking Murray State’s first shot in its Senior Day game with Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso. And he did.
Even better was the result, a perfect swish on a 3-pointer from the right side in the former walk-on guard’s first start as a Racer. There have been bigger shots in Murray State’s history, but when it comes to reaching hearts, Racer Nation probably has not had a more emotional one.
Sure, the former Paducah Tilghman standout’s remaining time on the court was a bit rocky with a couple of turnovers, undoubtedly from nerves, contributing to Valpo taking an early lead. All was well in the end, though, as the Racers emerged with a 77-76 overtime win.
And Thomas’ shot came back to the forefront in his first-ever appearance at a post-game news conference.
“Uh, probably not,” the soft-spoken Thomas uttered with a bit of a snicker as he answered the opening question, “Was there any doubt that you were taking that first shot?”
“I’m just glad my teammates found me and (Head Coach Steve Prohm) drew up a nice play to put me in position to make the shot. It did (look good) when I took the shot. I almost knew it was going in. Thank God.”
Thomas’ road to this moment, though, has been earned. He earned a scholarship from former Head Coach Matt McMahon after walking on as a freshman. However, he quickly came to earn the respect of everyone, especially McMahon, now in his first year at Louisiana State.
During a taping last year of the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7, an audience question asked something to the extent of “What do you look for in a walk-on?” Without hesitation, McMahon said, “Rod Thomas.”
Now, in his first season back with the Racers after a successful first tenure that was interrupted by a stay at Big 12 power Iowa State, Steve Prohm has had the chance to experience Thomas’ impact on both his teammates and the fans. Early in the season, in fact, Prohm, who led Iowa State to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 twice and the Racers to a magical 31-2 season in 2011-12 that ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament win, said, ‘I haven’t seen anything like it,” in response to how fans received Thomas after he entered an early-season game at the CFSB Center.
Sunday, as Prohm watched Thomas and teammate DJ Burns address Racer Nation after the win over Valpo, he became emotional, particularly as Thomas broke down several times during the showing of a video.
“I love Senior Day. I love everything about it. I love the emotion, I love the passion, I love the intensity of it,” Prohm said after the game. On Monday’s “Hey Coach” show, he went father, adding that “it is good to see the tears and to see Rod Thomas barely able to speak.”
Prohm also admitted the obvious on Monday. Yes, the plan was for Thomas to take the first shot.
On Sunday, he was grateful for the result.
“For Rod to make that shot … what a blessing that was and for everybody that’s been part of his journey,” Prohm said.
There was also one other feature from Sunday that was impossible to ignore. Every Racer player wore a charcoal-gray t-shirt that honored Thomas. On the front were the words “In Rod We Trust.” On the back was Thomas’ jersey number, “25”, along with his last name.
“It was a surprise to me,” Thomas said of the team wearing a shirt in his honor. “But it just speaks to the love that Murray has. We try to express it as a team. They love me unconditionally and I love them back. I can’t complain.”
