NEW YORK CITY — It appears that new New York Jets acquisition and future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is quite familiar with one of his new teammates.
In early March, Rodgers appeared on a program on the social media site Twitter and talked about a player the Jets had, only a few days earlier, signed to a new contract. That player was former Murray State standout Quincy Williams, who has been a starting linebacker for the Jets the past two seasons, eclipsing the 100-tackle mark in both of his seasons in The Big Apple.
During that program, Rodgers, who, at that time was widely being speculated as being headed to the AFC East franchise, talked about Williams. And he seemed impressed with the former third-round NFL Draft pick who spent his first two seasons with Jacksonville.
“I think re-signing Quincy is an amazing move for the Jets organization,” Rodgers said on the program with Michael Nania, who leads the Jets X-Factor website in the New York City area.
He then gave one of the reasons why he apparently was impressed with Williams.
“I know I remember that hit he made on (Green Bay running back Aaron) Jones (this past season during a game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay). I almost felt like the ground beneath my feet was shaking. That’s one I won’t forget for sure.
“That kid is a real hard hitter and getting better. Of course, he plays with a lot of heart and I’ve heard nothing but great things about him off the field. It’s a heckuva signing by that organization.”
The hit in question came on a form tackle in which Williams lifted Jones off the ground for no gain. The score was tied at 3-3 early in the third quarter at the time. The Jets went on to win, 27-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.