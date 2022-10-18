Ruiz sets record

Murray State's Jorge Ruiz broke a school cross country record Friday that had stood for 40 years Friday in Peoria, Illinois.

PEORIA, Ill. — Jorge Ruiz had been close several times. Friday, he finally broke the Murray State record for fastest time in a men’s cross country event.

Ruiz finally turned the trick with a strong 58th-place effort in the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois. Ruiz broke Murray State’s long-standing 8,000 meter record with a time of 24:27.3. The previous record has been standing for 40 years and was made by Gary Ribbons at the Washington Invite in 1982.