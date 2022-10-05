COLUMBIA, Mo. — Murray State men’s cross country placed 19th out of 22 at the Gans Creek Classic, Friday. The meet hosted by Missouri State features number nine ranked Iowa State.
The Racers started the race conservatively, placing 22nd as team in the first 1,000 meter.
“We knew the race was going to get out really fast so the men focused on staying conservative for the first 1k,” said cross country coach, Jordan Johnston. “It’s easy to get sucked into a pack of people and get pulled through the early parts of a race too fast.”
Jorge Ruiz leads the Racer pack throughout the race. He placed 139th in the first kilometer, then went past 22 runner in the second. He eventually finished 68th overall with a time of 24:47.0. He is 15 seconds off the school record (24:32) set by Gary Ribbons in 1982.
“Jorge’s individual goal is to break our school record. So to get accustomed to that place we planned to have him run 24:30 pace and see how long he can hold it,” Jphnston said. “I think he handled it very well and was still able to finish strong in the last kilometer.”
Vicente Correia placed 131st overall and second for the Racers with a time of 25:34.3, Jarod Willis is third for the Racers (26:11.8), Joey Santoro is fourth (26:19.7) and Daniel Schalk rounds up the Racer top five with a time of 26:43.0.
Jarod is this years captain on the team and he has been working really hard season after season with some small improvements, but never still the big break through race he deserves,” Johnston said. “Today he had a 44 second improvement to his personal record and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Murray State women’s cross country placed 22nd out of 24 at the Gans Creek Classic hosted by Missouri, Friday. The Racers showed even splits across the board.
“This meet we broke up the race strategy differently and I think it paid off,” said cross country coach, Jordan Johnston. “Everyone’s split were far more even and they stayed more engaged throughout.”
Ruth Kimutai led the Racers pack throughout the race finishing the race at 127th with a time of 22:42.9. She split a time of 18:45.3 in her first 5,000 meter, 10 seconds faster than her 5k time in the season opener (18:55.0).
Second for the Racers was Samantha Tucci with 23:28.9, Jocelyn Host was third with a time of 23:32.2, fourth was Allison Wood (23:53.9) and Ainsley Smith rounds up the Racer top-five with a time of 24:16.1.
Wood and Smith worked together setting each other’s pace in the first four kilometers before breaking up in the final stretch.
“Allison saw the biggest improvement with two-minute improvement from the last meet,” Johnston said. “She’s been working on all of the little things outside of practice that help with recovery and it’s paying off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.