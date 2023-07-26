MURRAY — Multi-sport student-athlete, Steve Barrett, made his mark for Murray State basketball and baseball from 1970-74. A 1988 inductee to the MSU Hall of Fame, Barrett was the 155th guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast.

