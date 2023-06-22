Sleets against Bama

Murray State guard Lamont Sleets (10) may have lacked in height but he still found ways to score inside, such as here, against Southeastern Conference power Alabama in the Racers' 70-62 upset of the Crimson Tide in the 1980 NIT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 Murray State Athletics file photos

MURRAY — Murray State men’s basketball great Lamont Sleets and 1994 MSU Hall Fame inductee, was the guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast to recall his days of playing for Coach Ron Greene from 1979-84.

The Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast posts each week to GoRacers.com, Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud.