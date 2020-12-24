MURRAY — Former Murray State men’s golf student-athlete Jared Wolfe was the guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, Episode 114.
Now 32, Wolfe came to Murray State from Louisville’s Butler High School to play for Coach Eddie Hunt in the fall of 2006. He left as an All-Ohio Valley Conference performer and part of one of the greatest championship teams ever produced at MSU in 2010.
Playing in the starting lineup right from the start as a freshman, Wolfe was part of a veteran and talented team that blitzed the field to win the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference championship by a whopping 18 shots. The Racers went one-two-three to win the OVC with Nick Newcomb, Wolfe and Chris Griffin locking down the top three spots, while Cameron Carrico placed eighth. Future MSU Hall of Famer Patrick Newcomb, was 20th and two of his rounds helped the Racers total. The Racers were OVC champions with an effort so convincing that they could’ve thrown out two scores from champion Nick Newcomb and still won the title.
“That championship really went back to our junior year when we lost by a shot in 2009. We felt terrible that we didn’t get Mitchell Moore (a senior) that championship,” Wolfe said. “So we all focused on getting better and we came into that 2010 spring and wanted to win badly, and we had a lot of momentum. We all played great and it was the best thing to get coach Hunt that OVC championship.”
When Wolfe arrived at Murray State, fitness was becoming a part of the game, even if it wasn’t for him. However, that changed quickly and it produced outstanding results for Wolfe.
“I did need to lose some weight and I think I dropped about 40 pounds between my freshman and sophomore years,” Wolfe remembers. “Probably a bad thing, but I prided myself of how much I could eat from the dollar menu at Burger King! Mitchell Moore and I played a lot of basketball and mixed with changing my eating habits, I completely transformed myself. I knew I needed to make sure fitness was part of my game and I’ve been in love with it ever since.”
With fitness as a pillar of his golf career, Wolfe graduated from Murray State with a degree in marketing and headed for Myrtle Beach. He played some of the mini tours and scored a couple of wins from 2011-13. However, now Wolfe is at a different level than he was seven years ago.
Wolfe has won five times in the last three seasons on the PGA Tour’s Latinoamerica circuit and the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the level just below the big time PGA Tour. Even with Covid-19 scrunching up to the end of the 2019-2020 season and into the 2020-21 season, Wolfe only needs one more win or finish in the top-25 of the Korn Ferry Tour to get full exemption on the PGA Tour. Wolfe is currently fifth on the Korn Ferry money list with more than $300,000 in earnings in 2019-20.
“Back then (in 2013) I was just trying to figure out how to be a professional and it came from transforming my body and my golf swing,” Wolfe remembers. “I worked with trainer Corey Taylor and was with Matt Killen for instruction. The three of us had a plan that would probably take a year or two, but we knew it would take off. What I was doing was good, but it wasn’t good enough to really get to the level I wanted to be at.”
Wolfe’s progression wasn’t only in fitness or golf swing physics, it was improvement in his mental game.
“It’s crazy to look back on that time, because there was one year there where I didn’t even play any tournaments, I was just working on my game,” Wolfe said. “Then I got out there and played 17 events (in South America) and only made two cuts and the time I spent in Canada, I think I only made one cut. But it all started to get better in 2017 and now, to be in this spot of winning twice and being right there with a chance to make the PGA Tour, I’m trying to wrap my brain around all of it. It’s a lot to be thankful and grateful for after working for this the last 10 years.”
Wolfe looks back on his time at Murray State as extremely memorable and challenging.
“Coach Hunt did a great job for us and he helped me learn how to have fun with the game,” Wolfe said. “Our team is still close today and we made lifelong friendships at Murray State.”
Wolfe and his wife, Kelsey, reside in Ponte Vedra, Florida with their daughter, Khloe Marie.
