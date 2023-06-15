Whitakers

Bill and Cheryl Whitaker

 

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Bill and Cheryl Whitaker were guests on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast to reminisce about their 50-or-so combined years of experience in working with Murray State Athletics in the areas of academics and administration.

The Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast posts each week to GoRacers.com, Spotify, iTunes and Soundcloud and is hosted by Murray State Associate Director of Athletics/Communications Dave Winder.

Tags

Recommended for you