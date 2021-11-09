MURRAY — The Murray State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee has partnered with Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture to help those in need this holiday season. The two organizations will sponsor a canned food drive to benefit Murray-Calloway County Need Line during the Racer football game on Saturday, the Racer men’s basketball game on Saturday and the Murray State Racer Roundup on Nov. 18.
Fans who bring three canned goods to the Racers’ football game with Southeast Missouri on Saturday, the men’s basketball game on Saturday or the Murray State Racer Roundup Rodeo on Nov. 18 will receive the following:
·One free ticket to the Murray State Racer Roundup at the Cherry Expo Center on Thursday, Nov. 18 ONLY
·One voucher for a $5 ticket to the Saturday, Nov. 13 Racer football game at Roy Stewart Stadium vs. Southeast Missouri
·One voucher for a $5 ticket to the Saturday, Nov. 13 Racer men’s basketball game at the CFSB Center vs. Bellarmine
Canned goods and other non-perishable items will be collected at all three events. While all canned good and non-perishable items will be accepted, the most needed are the following:
· Canned Peas
· Canned Green Beans
· Cranberry Sauce
· Soups
· Boxed Cake Mixes
