TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Murray State officials were doing their best to move forward Thursday following a Wednesday afternoon incident in which the bus carrying the school’s softball team to the NCAA Tournament collided with a log truck near Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, addressing media in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon ahead of the Racers’ game with Stanford today, said three individuals aboard the bus were taken to a hospital after the incident that occurred at about 5:20 Wednesday afternoon in Fayette County, Alabama. That is about 45 miles north of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama, where today’s game will be played.
Thursday, multiple Alabama media establishments said that the charter bus carrying the team was attempting to pass a log truck on Alabama Hwy. 13 near the community of Bankston. The cargo of the truck reportedly pierced the bus, causing non-life-threatening injuries to three passengers. Saal did not say if those passengers were players or coaches or other softball staff members.
Saal said, in the wake of the incident, help came from multiple directions, including DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, numerous officials with both the University of Alabama the NCAA Tournament, even a private residence near where the incident occurred.
“Along with state and local law enforcement, our people also met the Sands family who lives along Hwy. 13 and welcomed our team,” Saal said, adding that families of players were updated Thursday morning via a Zoom video conference.
No players spoke during the press conference. Saal said this was intentional.
“We would like for them to have the best chance to focus on the incredible opportunity they have to compete here and we certainly would not want our student-athletes to have to address (anything pertaining to the incident),” he said.
Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson joined Saal for this activity.
“This has been kind of a storybook year for us, and when you’re writing that storybook, what happened (Wednesday) is not part of it,” Amundson said. “I really hope (the players) have a high-level experience here because they deserve it.”
Amundson said that the outreach from not only Murray State fans but college softball fans in general has been immense. She also said that one of the players received a bouquet of flowers from her church Thursday.
“I could go down the list of the people who helped us in our moment of need,” she said. “God definitely had His hand on us. To be able to be running around outside tomorrow, this could have looked very different than it did.”
The Racers will meet Stanford in a game set for 5:30 this afternoon at Rhoads Stadium on the Bama campus. Murray State is the No. 3 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, while Stanford is the second seed.
