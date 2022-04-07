MURRAY — While Murray State’s move to the powerful Missouri Valley Football Conference was heavy on the mind of Director of Athletics Kevin Saal earlier this week after the official announcement that the Racers had been accepted by the MVFC Board of Presidents, he also wished to remember their soon-to-be former conference home.
Murray State’s final football season in the OVC will mark the 75th for the conference, of which Murray State was a founding member. And Saal said it was paramount that Murray State show respect to the OVC as it prepares for its new venture in the MVFC, starting in 2023.
“It was incredibly important for us not to leave the OVC in a bad spot. It was important that, being a longtime member of the OVC, that we exited well and that has been accomplished,” Saal said during a news conference Monday shortly after his department officially unveiled the news that the Board of Presidents voted to welcome the Racers as the MVFC’s 12th member on Friday.
Saal said treating the OVC well was one of the biggest reasons that Murray State opted not to break from the conference this season and chose to stay in the OVC for the 2022 season. He also said that waiting a year is also beneficial to Murray State.
“Football scheduling is unique because it goes out six to eight years, so to be able to execute new membership to the Missouri Valley Football Conference and manage a schedule change six months before the league would begin play would be incredibly difficult to do,” he said. “So it is not only mutually beneficial for the OVC and Murray State, it is also mutually beneficial for Murray State and the Missouri Valley Football Conference to look at 2023.
“That also gives us an opportunity to grow and invest infrastructure that’s going to be necessary to compete in that league, so we get a year’s worth of runway, so to speak, which is incredibly important as we engage donors and season ticket holders and share the vision of what we want to be in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.”
When Murray State announced it would be joining Missouri Valley Conference (commonly referred to as “The Valley” and which is separate from the MVFC, though it does include members of The Valley) in January, it came at a time OVC membership had taken a significant nosedive.
In the past year, the conference has watched five of its members go elsewhere. It started with the losses of Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky to the ASUN, followed by Austin Peay (also to the ASUN) and Belmont to The Valley. Murray State’s announcement came about two months after Belmont made its intention known in November.
Shortly after Murray State said it was heading to The Valley, the OVC gained two members, Southern Indiana and Lindenwood, both of whom will move from NCAA Division 2 to Division 1.
Lindenwood’s arrival means the OVC will keep its automatic qualifier status for the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. That requires six teams to reside in a conference.
Southern Indiana does not play football.
