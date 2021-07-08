MURRAY —
Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal saved the best for last during his summation of the 2020-21 athletics year on the campus during the June meeting of the university’s Board of Regents.
Having told about accomplishments of the various teams and how they had managed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, he closed the presentation by showing a video to everyone gathered inside the Hal of Benefactors at Heritage Hall.
It was a replay of the just-completed Ohio Valley Conference Track & Field Meet at Charleston, Illinois and the women’s 4x400-meter relay. And it showed a microcosm of what he believes the entire program can become, as Murray State anchor Lucia Herrero-Yanez, after trailing by 50 meters on the final lap, not only caught Austin Peay’s runner but passed her for a dramatic win.
“One of the most impressive things I’ve seen in my 22 or 23 years of my career,” Saal said. “What I want people to see is that the season may not start the way we want it to start, but the way you finish is the most important thing and we want to achieve as a team. How we finish this race is how we want our department to approach ‘21-’22, just finish really strong.
“Twenty twenty through 2021 brought a lot of adversity and there were lots of times I thought we were six or seven seconds behind. But we finished it off and we’ve got aggressive goals in 2021-22.”
At the top of that list is the Commissioner’s Cup, which goes to the OVC program that amasses the most points. Murray State was fourth this season, about 10 points behind winner Southeast Missouri. However, Saal noted that Murray State was only two points behind second-place Belmont, proving how close this competition and how reachable the goal is for Murray State.
“The last 10 years, the winner averages 117 points (SEMO had 119 this year) and that’s 9.79 points per sport (12 going to conference champions). If you break that down, the last 10 years, if you score120 points. you may lose two or three times and that’s all,” he said. “Our department is really dialed into this piece from a competitive standpoint and I love this competition because it makes our 15 teams really focus on team.”
Helping Murray State’s finish this year was a surprise showing from the football team of first-year Head Coach Dean Hood. He guided the Racers to a 5-2 season, good for second in the conference and 11 points in the Cup.
Like Saal, Hood, who was named OVC Coach of the Year, was awarded a contract extension by the Regents.
“It’s just an honor to be here and I’m so excited to be at Murray State,” Hood said. “We were real blessed this season, and resilient. There were things that were going on but for (the board and administration) to buy in the way you did is such a fragile, fragile thing for a firs-year coach and I was just really blessed by that.
“Our players showed so much resilience. I had an incredible coaching staff (that also was extended 1 1/2 years).”
Head Soccer Coach Matt Lodge also was at the Hall of Benefactors that day, receiving a framed resolution from the board for leading the Racers to an OVC regular-season title.
“Thank you to your guys’ leadership, especially Kevin and (President Dr. Bob Jackson), that we were able to continue as close to normal as we could,” Lodge said, adding that COVID-19 guidelines put in place at Murray State allowed his team to move forward. “Talking to a lot of other schools, they were handcuffed, so this is just as much a championship for you as it is us.”
In order for these players to exhibit their talents, though, they have to deliver in the classroom. Saal reported that the department’s 330 student-athletes compiled a 3.18 GPA in spring 2021, with 212 of those players finishing above 3.00.
“So this marks the 34th consecutive semester of 3.00 or higher department-wide, so that’s 17 years,” Saal said. “There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into that and I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our faculty athletics representatives (Dr. David Gesler, Provost Dr. Tim Todd and Matt Kelly) for the incredible job they do and also the student-athletes that do all of the work.”
Saal also noted the efforts of others, including head trainer Eric Frederick, who oversaw the administration of more than 6,000 COVID-19 tests. He also noted football and track trainer Fulton Hart, who had a role in the video that was shown of the 4x400 comeback win.
“You’re going to see Fulton Hart. At the end of the race, our student-athlete, who basically had given everything she had, collapsed and Fulton was there to catch her before she fell on the track,” Saal said. “I think that’s a good symbol for what our athletic training staff had done this year and I think it’s also a good symbol for the administrative staff to say, ‘Hey students! We’ve got you. You give us everything you have and we’ve got you.’”
