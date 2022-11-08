ST. LOUIS — Perhaps the best assessment of Monday night’s opener to the 2022-23 season for Murray State’s men’s basketball team was to say that it was a split decision.

It did not go as great as Racer Nation was hoping as a team that features 12 newcomers battled hard but did not have enough firepower for a Saint Louis team that could be a team to watch this season in a 91-68 loss at Chaifetz Arena. However, with so many newcomers and uncertainty running rampant, the fact that the Racers managed to have more than a few good moments against a team ranked 30th in the nation in preseason polls perhaps is cause for hope that this team will be able to take its place in  the tradition that is Racer Basketball.