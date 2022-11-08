ST. LOUIS — Perhaps the best assessment of Monday night’s opener to the 2022-23 season for Murray State’s men’s basketball team was to say that it was a split decision.
It did not go as great as Racer Nation was hoping as a team that features 12 newcomers battled hard but did not have enough firepower for a Saint Louis team that could be a team to watch this season in a 91-68 loss at Chaifetz Arena. However, with so many newcomers and uncertainty running rampant, the fact that the Racers managed to have more than a few good moments against a team ranked 30th in the nation in preseason polls perhaps is cause for hope that this team will be able to take its place in the tradition that is Racer Basketball.
“Well ... the race is on,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm in a postgame interview on FROGGY 103.7. Prohm was beginning his second tenure as Racers head coach, having served from 2011 through 2015. “We needed this. No, there is no storybook start, but that’s great. We needed to be humbled.
“We had a couple of minutes where we played good basketball but we’ve got to understand that this there is a process to this and there’s going to be growing pains along the way and that’s part of it but we also played a really good basketball team tonight. They have everybody back. This was a good environment.
“We’ve got some pieces, no question about it, but we need to put it together and the pieces need to start understanding what it takes.”
Murray State could not have started better, jetting out to a 9-2 lead in the opening minutes. Soon, though, Billikens began demonstrating their multi-faceted attack as they quickly took the lead and took command, going on to lead 44-29 at halftime.
Instead of things becoming much worse, though, there were encouraging signs throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half. After the Billikens stretched the lead to as many as 18 points, the Racers made a surge. Down 57-40 with about 14 minutes left, forward Jabari Smith (19 points to lead Murray State) started an 8-2 spurt that he would cap with a 3-pointer that caused SLU Head Coach Travis Ford to call a timeout with the Billikens up 59-48.
That would be as close as the Racers would be to the Billikens the rest of the way. After a basket from Racer guard Brian Moore Jr. once again trimmed the lead to 11 — at 66-55 — the Billikens started what proved to be the decisive run. It began when forward Javonte Perkins, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, scored and was fouled. He missed the and-one free throw but teammate Gibson Jimmerson, one of the Atlantic 10’s top long-range shooters, justified that reputation by hitting a follow 3-pointer that increased the lead to 71-55.
Then, on the next possession, Perkins dropped in a trey of his own to grow the lead to 74-55. Murray State never recovered from that, drawing as close as 81-66 on a Moore basket.
Racer guard Rob Perry had 14 points to back Smith, while Kenny White Jr. managed 10 points for Murray State’s other double-figures scorer.
A big reason SLU is being seen as a threat this season is the presence of the nation’s leading assist man, point guard Yuri Collins, and he did not disappoint as he ended with 14 assists and no turnovers. Perkins led the Billikens with 21 points, while Jimmerson had 20.
