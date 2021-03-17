MURRAY — It was a busy Tuesday morning at Roy Stewart Stadium, as the Murray State football team found out not only that Eric Samuta has been named OVC Defensive Player of the Week, but that it would be making an appearance in the AFC FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
Samuta had a breakout game in Murray State’s win over Tennessee Tech Sunday and it began with an interception in the first quarter that he returned 75 yards for a touchdown. The redshirt junior finished the game with seven tackles, including three solo and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Also on Tuesday, the Racers came in at 24th in the first AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll of the season. Tuesday’s ranking is the only known ranking in the FCS Coaches’ poll, which is now run by the AFCA, but had previously been run by the Southern Conference and other entities. On Monday, the Racers received their first ranking in any poll in nearly a decade when it came in at 25th in the STATS PERFORM FCS Top 25 poll.
