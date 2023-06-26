Sapp returns home to join Racer men’s staff
- Murray State Athletics
-
-
MURRAY —Murray State men’s basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the hiring of T.J. Sapp, who returns to the Racers as an assistant coach and Director of Player Development, after playing for Prohm from 2013-15.
“We are very excited to bring T.J. back to Murray and be a part of our coaching staff,” Prohm said. “I really enjoyed coaching him and loved the energy and spirit he carried himself with. It’s great to add another former player to our staff that understands the standards of this program. I’m excited to see T.J. be a big asset in helping develop and grow our student-athletes.”
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries June 20th, 2023
- Murray man charged with DUI
- Obituaries June 22nd, 2023
- Obituaries June 23rd, 2023
- Calloway family cuts ribbon on cruise ship
- Former ‘Idol’ contestant to play Murray Saturday
- Officials urge safety after new 12th St. fatality
- Online obituaries June 23, 2023
- MPD investigating possible assault
- Murray man charged with drug offenses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.