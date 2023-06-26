TJ Sapp

Former Murray State guard T.J. Sapp (22) raises his hands in victory during one of the many wins to which he contributed as a player at the CFSB Center.

 Murray State Athletics file photo
MURRAY —Murray State men’s basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the hiring of T.J. Sapp, who returns to the Racers as an assistant coach and Director of Player Development, after playing for Prohm from 2013-15.
“We are very excited to bring T.J. back to Murray and be a part of our coaching staff,” Prohm said. “I really enjoyed coaching him and loved the energy and spirit he carried himself with. It’s great to add another former player to our staff that understands the standards of this program. I’m excited to see T.J. be a big asset in helping develop and grow our student-athletes.”