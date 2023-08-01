MURRAY — T.J. Sapp was an intricate member of the 2015 Murray State basketball team that won a school-record 25 straight games and missed playing in the National Invitational Final Four by a whisker.
Now, after eight years, the former starting guard is back with the navy and gold as he has joined his old head coach — Steve Prohm — as the Racers’ director of player development. He was given that spot earlier this year.
However, this past weekend was of particular importance. A professional player overseas until 2020, then a high school head coach until last year, he had never been able to return to his alma mater for the phenomenon known as Racer Hoopalooza. As part of the Racer staff, it was basically a requirement to attend.
And he did not mind it one bit.
“Oh man! I’m excited ... very excited,” Sapp said Friday afternoon after arriving at the Hall of Champions for a meet-and-greet event that served as the kickoff for the weekend-long activity, the creation of Prohm when he was in his first stint as Racers head coach, 10 years ago.
“It’s like being back home after not being back for eight years. I’m finally getting back and I’m seeing that it’s the same place it was when I left with the same love, same support.
“Yeah, this is my first one and I just want to take it all in.”
Sapp was a two-guard known for his ability to be a multi-faceted player during his Racer career (lasting two seasons after he arrived as a transfer from Atlantic Coast Conference member Clemson).
He could handle the ball, when eventual NBA lottery pick Cameron Payne (who spent four successful seasons in Phoenix before being traded to San Antonio early this month) either needed a break or was being denied the ball. Sapp was also a strong defender and made many a driving layup or dunk off steals.
With Payne (who would be the 14th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft) and Sapp patrolling the backcourt, big things came to the Racers. First, they won the 2014 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, beating Yale in the title game at a packed CFSB Center, in which Sapp scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench that night.
Then, the Racers went 29-6 in 2014-15, won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title by running the table (16-0, which tied five other teams for having that distinction before the 2021-22 Racers went 18-0). They did fall to Belmont on a last-season basket in the OVC Tournament at Nashville, but Sapp did all he could, scoring a game-high 28 points. He added 21 and 17, respectively, in NIT wins over Texas-El Paso and Tulsa.
So Sapp had helped write some nice chapters to Murray State’s enormous history. However, he said he also fully understands that many, many others have contributed as well, which was why he intended to use meetings with some of the all-time greats during Hoopalooza as learning experiences, perhaps things he can take into his coaching position.
“You soak up as much information as you can,” Sapp said, using Racer Hall of Famer Popeye Jones as Exhibit A. Jones is now about two months removed from becoming the school’s third former player to win an NBA world title, making it happen as a member of Denver’s coaching staff. “It’s just great, being around the old-school Murray legends like this and to see the path that they went through.
“What Popeye did is the ultimate goal for any basketball player or coach, so to see him win at all levels, in the OVC and now the NBA, you understand that you, too, can have that opportunity here.”
Sapp’s return marks the second time one of Prohm’s former players has joined his staff for his second go-round as Murray State head coach. Both Sapp and fellow assistant Donte Poole were standouts for Prohm, with Poole being a starting guard for Prohm’s first team — 20211-12 — that started that season 23-0 and eventually won the school’s third game in an NCAA Tournament, after becoming the first Racer team to ever be ranked in the Associated Press top 10.
They join Racer Hall of Famer Marcus Brown as assistants for the Racers. Brown was hired by former Head Coach Matt McMahon, who led the Racers to two NCAA Tournament game wins, after succeeding Prohm in 2015-16 after Prohm went to Iowa State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.