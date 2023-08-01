Sapp vs. Allen

Former Murray State standout and current assistant coach T.J. Sapp tries to drive the ball toward the basket against Racer Hall of Famer Frank Allen Saturday afternoon during the pick-up game that traditionally is included in the annual Racer Hoopalooza basketball reunion. Sapp was one of several former Racer players who participated in the contest at the Murray State Basketball Center. This marked Sapp’s first visit to Hoopalooza since his playing days ended in 2015.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — T.J. Sapp was an intricate member of the 2015 Murray State basketball team that won a school-record 25 straight games and missed playing in the National Invitational Final Four by a whisker.

Now, after eight years, the former starting guard is back with the navy and gold as he has joined his old head coach  — Steve Prohm — as the Racers’ director of player development. He was given that spot earlier this year.

Tags

Recommended for you