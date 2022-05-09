MURRAY — Murray State took the hard road Sunday to claiming the program’s first-ever Ohio Valley Conference softball championship in its final season as a member of that conference.
First, the Racers dropped Game 1 of a doubleheader to a feisty Morehead State team. Then, it had to sit back and see if Southeast Missouri could beat the team with whom they were tied for the conference lead — Belmont — in the first game of a doubleheader in Cape Girardeau, Mo., which did happen, giving the Racers another chance to clinch at least a share of the title.
And in Game 2, the Racers got the job done, jumping to a big early lead before having a few rough moments in the seventh inning of a 5-2 win over the Eagles, who Sunday’s opener 1-0.
SEMO then gave Murray State (37-15-1 overall, 21-7 in OVC play) the title outright by beating Belmont for the second time Sunday.
“Gosh! This is what you work for all of the time. This is why you show up every day. This is why you come in at 5:30 in the morning, working from fall until now,” said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson. “I can’t say enough about these young women and how hard they work in everything they do. I am so incredibly proud, but I also have to give a big shout out to (assistant coaches Ashley Gilland and Zach Parsons) for what they’ve done too.”
Things started on the wrong foot in Game 1 as the Eagles (just 8-36 overall and 7-20 in OVC play) got a huge pitching effort from Madi Ogden as she allowed only one hit and had seven strikeouts as she outdueled Racer ace Hannah James, who also allowed only one hit and had seven strikeouts.
However, the Eagles managed to manufacture a sixth-inning run that was produced when Jordan Peyton’s infield single deep in the hole between third and second allowed teammate Madeline Gailor (who bunted and reached on an error with two outs), to score from second for the game’s only run.
Then, SEMO beat Belmont 5-3 in eight innings to Murray State back into a first-place tie with the Bruins.
Perhaps feeling more confident about things, Murray State did exactly what it had not done in the opener, striking first as Logan Braundmeier’s long double to left-center resulted in an error that sent her to third. Teammate Jordan Caple then sent a fly ball to left that brought Braundmeier home ahead of the throw for a 1-0 lead.
Then, in the second, Taylor Jackson strengthened Murray State’s grip by blasting a two-run home run over the left field fence for a 3-0 lead. Two innings later, Lindsey Carroll’s single through the middle plated Lily Fischer (2-for-2 on the day), who had doubled, moving the lead to 4-0. In the fifth, Fischer stole home on the back end of a double-steal to put the Racers up 5-0. Morehead, held in check by pitcher Jenna Veber to that point, suddenly had its bats come to life with two hits and two errors and actually had the tying run at the plate before Veber ended the threat, setting off a massive celebration for the Racers.
“A lot of times, it takes one hit and the rest goes,”Braundmeier said of her double in Game 2 that came on the Racers’ first at-bat. “It doesn’t always take a lot, but I knew, from that first hit, that we were going to score and make a name for ourselves.”
Jackson was swinging a particularly hot bat coming into the weekend and finished with a 2-for-3 day at the plate and two RBIs.
“It felt really good to have my teammates’ backs, and to also finally see a ball down the middle,” she said, explaining that she believed knowing that SEMO won its first game Sunday gave the Racers some needed confidence. “I think it helped us come back kind of mad and want to work as a team. That (first game) is not who we were all season.”
