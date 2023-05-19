Bland homer

Murray State's Logan Bland follows the path of the ball as he slugs a two-run home run to left-center field Friday afternoon against Southern Illinois at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray. Bland's blast pulled the Racers within 5-4 in the seventh inning but the Salukis answered with five runs in the eighth to secure an 11-4 win.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — For a while Friday afternoon, things were going well in Murray State’s quest to secure a bye in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Racers had a two-run lead on Southern Illinois after three innings. However, this Saluki offense is, in one word, lethal, and that was displayed in full the remainder of the contest as SIU scored all of its runs, starting with the fourth inning, in an 11-4 win at Johnny Reagan Field to tie the weekend series between the two teams at a game apiece. 

Tags

Recommended for you