MURRAY — For a while Friday afternoon, things were going well in Murray State’s quest to secure a bye in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Racers had a two-run lead on Southern Illinois after three innings. However, this Saluki offense is, in one word, lethal, and that was displayed in full the remainder of the contest as SIU scored all of its runs, starting with the fourth inning, in an 11-4 win at Johnny Reagan Field to tie the weekend series between the two teams at a game apiece.
The final game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday but the drama of this series has been dashed as the Racers’ pursuit of a top-four finish in The Valley’s regular season is over. Murray State (28-26 overall, 13-13 in The Valley) can do no better than fifth, while the Salukis (30-24, 15-11 in The Valley) have the third seed.
It was a player whose last name, at least in its pronunciation, falls in line with an aquatic creature known for causing enormous damage that had a lot to do with Murray State’s demise. Matt Schark (pronounced “Shark”) inflicted devastating bites not once but twice with two home runs in the game as he was 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
His first homer, a wind-aided solo shot over the left-center-field wall in the top of the fifth, tied the game as SIU came back from a 2-0 deficit. His second bomb of the day, though, was a no-doubter, one so long that Racer center fielder Seth Gardner did not take but a step before realizing the ball was headed way over the center-field wall for another solo blast in the eighth that padded a shaky one-run lead to 6-4. He also had a very valuable RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth that put the Salukis up 4-2 after teammate Kaeber Rog — reigning Valley Player of the Year — had singled to give SIU the lead.
That sac fly was then followed by Rog pulling off a straight steal of home plate to put SIU up 5-2. However, the Racers answered in the seventh as Logan Bland went opposite field in belting a two-run homer to left-center that cut the lead to one run.
The Racers had taken a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Dustin Mercer’s RBI groundout that was followed by another big hit from Brennan McCullough, who had the tying single in a six-run seventh inning for the Racers in Thursday’s 10-7 come-from-behind win. This time, he sent a long liner to the left-center-field gap that bounced over the Saluki outfielder and to the wall for an RBI triple.
However, once the Salukis found the rhythm offensively, they were tough to stop. After Schark’s homer in the eighth, Pier-Olivier Boucher’s triple with two outs scored another run to increase the lead to three. Then, teammate Bennett Elfoft, who has had a big series so far, added to his numbers with a bases-loaded triple that upped the lead to 10-4 as SIU scored five times in the frame.
Eltoft matched Schark’s production at the plate, while Ryan Rodriguez did not drive in a run but scored twice while going 3-for-4 himself as the Salukis amassed 16 hits on the day.
Ethan Krizen, whose check-swing single in the third allowed him to be on base and score ahead of Mercer’s groundout was 2-for-3 for the Racers with two runs scored. However, he was the only Murray State player to have multiple hits Friday as the SIU pitching staff, which fell apart in the late going Thursday, remained solid and did not allow the Racers’ own lethal offense to awaken as it did in Game 1.
Saturday’s final game of the series is also the final home game of the regular season for the Racers ahead of next week’s tournament. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
