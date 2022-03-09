MURRAY — Murray State Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson announces schedule changes to the 2022 Racer Classic due to inclement weather predicted this weekend in the Murray area.
The Racer Classic will now run on Thursday and Friday and Sunday and Monday with no games being played on Saturday.
Murray State will play seven games over the five-day span, hosting Loyola Chicago, Western Illinois, Evansville and St. Thomas.
Visit the Tournament Central for the 2022 Racer Classic schedule, team information and game coverage links.
