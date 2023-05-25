MURRAY —Murray State volleyball head coach, David Schwepker, announces four addition to the 2023 recruiting class. Schwepker looks to add depth in the lineup through these signings.
Bailey Keusch, 5’10”, Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist, Huntingburg, Ind. (Southridge High School)
Bailey Keusch is an outside hitter and defensive specialist from Huntingburg, Indiana. She was named first team all-conference as a senior after posting the most kills and aces in her senior season. Keusch currently holds the Southridge High School record for most kills with 1062. She finished her high school career with 1104 digs, 1062 kills, 251 aces and 81 blocks.
She has earned multiple academic awards including the National Honor Society, IHSVCA Volleyball Academic All-State Gold Award, IHSAA Track & Field Academic All-State Honorable Mention, IBCA Basketball Academic All-State Honorable Mention, ICGSA Basketball Academic All-State Honorable Mention.
“Bailey is an outside hitter that is a great all-round athlete that can play both front and back row,” said Schwepker.
“She has won many awards in volleyball, basketball and track, but will finally be able to concentrate on just one sport. It will be exciting to see her growth in our sport.”
Alexa Watts, 6-0, Outside Hitter, Rocklin, Calif. (Rocklin High School)
Alexa Watts is an outside hitter from Rocklin, California. She was a four-year varsity starter for the Rocklin High School Thunder and was nominated for the AVCA Phenom Watch List in 2019, 2021 and 2022. She started as a freshman for the Thunder, helping the team to a 9-1 season. Watts came from a family of athletes, she is cousins with Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble. Her father, Rich, played baseball and her mother, Tina, played basketball both for UC Davis, while her brother is currently a quarterback for the University at Buffalo.
“Alexa is the type of athlete that will not only add her athletic and volleyball skills to the table, but has a way of making her teammates feel comfortable and able to play at their best,” said Schwepker. “She is definitely an excellent outside hitter, but her passing is what really made her standout. She has a ‘natural’ knack for it and that is hard to find.”
Marin Freeland, 6-2, Right Side Hitter, Riverton, Utah (Central Wyoming College)
Marin Freeland is a 6’2” hitter from Riverton, Utah. She is transferring from Central Wyoming College where she completed her year career with 370 total kills and 107 blocks. She made 231 kills and 69 blocks in her sophomore year as a Rustler. Freeland helped the Rustlers to the the NJCAA National Tournament Quarterfinals in 2022.
“Marin is definitely going to add height to our roster, however, I am never concerned about height, only about how good a player is in their position—and Marin is very good in her position.” said Schwepker. “She mainly plays right front, but has played middle and left side. She has a lot of power and I’m excited to see what she will bring to our offense.”
Duru Ozkan, 5-4, Libero/Defensive Specialist, Ankara, Turkey (Iowa Western Community College)
Duru Ozkan is a libero and defensive specialist transferring from Iowa Western College. She played two years as a Reiver, posting a total of 1088 digs and 160 assists. She helped Iowa Western to a NJCAA National Championship in 2021. A native of Ankara, Turkey, Ozkan joined Iowa Western in 2021. She made 624 digs in 37 appearances as a freshman.
“Duru has already proven herself after coming to the United States from Turkey, as she helped her junior college team win a National Championship her freshman year,” said Schwepker. “She was the starting libero on that team and will be able to bring in a lot of experience and confidence in that position to our already excellent group of liberos.”
With Keusch, Watts, Freeland and Oskan, the Racers added a total of six signees for the 2023 class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.