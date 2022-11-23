MURRAY— Murray State volleyball head coach David Schwepker announced two newcomers, Paige Brock and Lily Burnett, for Fall 2023.
“Both Lily and Paige are high academic students and are going to be excellent student athletes to represent Murray State University,” said Schwepker.
Paige Brock, 5-7, Setter, Morgantown, W.V. (Morgantown HS)
Brock joins the Racers from Morgantown where she played setter for the Morgantown High School Mohigans.
Brock helped the Mohigans to three Ohio Valley Athletic Conference championships, attending the state tournament in all four high school years. She was named First Team All-State in her junior year and is a two-time state All-Tournament team. She led the Mohigans in service aces in her sophomore and junior year. Brock reached over 1,000 assists senior year, leading the Mohigans to their first State Championship game appearance.
“We are very excited to add Paige to our program. She will add depth to our team as she has been successful playing any positions,” said Schwepker. “We are primarily recruiting her for the setter position, but it is always an added benefit that she is so versatile.”
Lily Burnett, 6-0, Outside Hitter,
Murray, (Christian Fellowship HS)
Lily Burnett is the first Murray native to join Racers volleyball. She played outside hitter for the Christian Fellowship Eagles as an outside hitter.
Burnett played varsity in all four high school years and was team captain in her junior and senior years. She had over 540 kills and 332 digs in her senior year. She is a three-time District All-Tournament honoree (2020, 2021, and 2022) and two-time Regional All-Tournament Team (2021 and 2022).
“Lily is an outstanding athlete and student. She has high athletic talent and dedication, so we can’t wait to see what she will add to our program,” said Schwepker. “In high school, she plays middle blocker and outside hitter, but we primarily have her focus as an outside hitter.
