Volleyball

Murray State’s Bailey DeMier (17) prepares to set the ball as teammate Haidi Miliou stands ready to assist during a match last season at Racer Arena in Murray.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

MURRAY — Murray State volleyball head coach David Schwepker has announced his 2023 schedule featuring nine home matches at Racer Arena and three non-conference tournaments.

The Racers open their campaign at the Leatherneck Classic, where they will face Cleveland State (Aug. 25), Tennessee State (Aug. 25), and the host, Western Illinois (Aug. 26). Their second three-team tournament is at Bellarmine, where the Racers play Southern Indiana (Sept. 1), New Orleans (Sept. 1) and the host, Bellarmine (Sept. 2).

