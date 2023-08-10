MURRAY — Murray State volleyball head coach David Schwepker has announced his 2023 schedule featuring nine home matches at Racer Arena and three non-conference tournaments.
The Racers open their campaign at the Leatherneck Classic, where they will face Cleveland State (Aug. 25), Tennessee State (Aug. 25), and the host, Western Illinois (Aug. 26). Their second three-team tournament is at Bellarmine, where the Racers play Southern Indiana (Sept. 1), New Orleans (Sept. 1) and the host, Bellarmine (Sept. 2).
MSU’s final tournament will be the Geri Polvino Invitational. They will open the weekend with a doubleheader on Sept. 8 against the hosts, Eastern Kentucky and Chattanooga, before going against Georgia State on Sept. 9.
The Racers’ home opener weekend will mark the start of their second Missouri Valley Conference campaign as they host Evansville (Sept. 22) and Indiana State (Sept. 23). MSU will host seven more home matches against Illinois State (Sept. 29), Bradley (Sept. 30), Drake (Oct. 20), UNI (Oct. 21), Missouri State (Nov. 3), Southern Illinois (Nov. 4) and Belmont (Nov. 15).
The MVC Championships will be hosted by Missouri State, Nov. 19 through 22. The top eight teams in the regular season will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Third and fourth seeds will get a first-round bye, while the first and second seeds will go straight to the semifinals.
The Racers competed in their first MVC Championships as the seventh seed last year. Federica Nuccio earned MVC All-Freshman honors.
