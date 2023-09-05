Racer volleyball

Murray State's volleyball players had lots of reasons to be happy after this past weekend's performance in Louisville at the Bellarmine Classic.

 Adit Wratsangka/ Murray State Athleics

LOUISVILLE — Murray State Head Volleyball Coach David Schwepker passed a milestone this past weekend as he achieved his 400th coaching win, with all but 12 of those having come with the Racers.

Making the occasion even sweeter is that this came as the Racers took a three-match sweep in the Bellarmine Invitational in Louisville. Murray State started with two wins on Friday, the first of which, a three-set sweep of Southern Indiana, notched Schwepker’s milestone achievement. That was followed by another sweep of New Orleans later on Friday, then the capping four-set triumph over the host school on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you