LOUISVILLE — Murray State Head Volleyball Coach David Schwepker passed a milestone this past weekend as he achieved his 400th coaching win, with all but 12 of those having come with the Racers.
Making the occasion even sweeter is that this came as the Racers took a three-match sweep in the Bellarmine Invitational in Louisville. Murray State started with two wins on Friday, the first of which, a three-set sweep of Southern Indiana, notched Schwepker’s milestone achievement. That was followed by another sweep of New Orleans later on Friday, then the capping four-set triumph over the host school on Saturday.
All of this left Murray State 5-1 so far on the young season.
In Friday’s first match, the Screaming Eagles were not easy to defeat taking all three sets into their late stages before falling by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-21. Murray State was more dominant against UNO, winning those sets by scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-18.
Highlights from Friday included Darci Metzger’s 24 kills. Bailey DeMier also had 77 assists in the two wins to average 12.83 per set. She is currently second in the MVC with a 10.85 set.
The Racers’ middle blockers posted over .500 hitting percentage in a win over the Privateers. Haidi Miliou has a .588 hitting percentage, and Elisa Dozio has a .529 hitting percentage.
In Saturday’s finale, Murray State just missed another sweep as the host Knights were able to snatch the third set in a 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 Racers win. Bellarmine fell to 2-4.
Metzger again was huge for the Racers with 24 kills, a career high for a match. She jump-started the match for the Racers by posting 11 kills in the first set.
Bailey DeMier recorded 52 assists to average 13 per set.
Dahlia Miller posted 29 digs.
