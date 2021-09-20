BOWLING GREEN, Ohio —For the second straight Saturday, FCS representative Murray State went to halftime tied against an FBS opponent.
And for the second straight Saturday, the FBS opponent was able to make the big plays and pull away to a comfortable victory. Last week, it was No. 8 Cincinnati getting the job done in the final 30 minutes. Saturday, it was Bowling Green of the Mid-America Conference outscoring the Racers, 17-0, in claiming a 27-10 win at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
However, as was the case against UC, the Racers seem to be emerging from the Bowling Green game with the same idea — one that got away.
“We didn’t do the fundamental things you have to do to win the game,” Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood. “You’ve got to be able to run the ball and we weren’t able to do that. We did some, but not enough. You’ve also got to be able to stop the run and, again, we did in the first half but didn’t in the second half.
“You’ve also got to protect the ball. In the first half, we got a pick. In the second half, we turned it over offensively and couldn’t get any of those on defense.”
This time, though, the Racers took a more difficult path to being deadlocked at the half as the host Falcons, perhaps aroused at having been made a two-point underdog to an FCS opponent on its home field, started quickly. Bowling Green scored 10 points on two of its first three possessions.
The first possession resulted in a two-yard touchdown run from Jaison Patterson after the Falcons forced an interception by Racer quarterback Preston Rice in Murray Sate territory. The third possession ended with a 43-yard field goal from kicker Nate Needham after the Falcons had started deep in their own territory.
However, it was then that the Racers started their comeback, driving 75 yards in 13 plays to get running back Damonta Witherspoon’s six-yard scoring run to trim the lead to 10-7 with 6:55 left before halftime. Then, after Davontae McKee picked off a Matt McDonald pass, Racers tied the game on a 43-yard field goal by Aaron Baum.
This came after Baum, who burst onto the scene during the Racers’ spring season, after having not kicked in his career, had been very shaky to start this season, including a miss from close range at UC.
“It seemed like Baum couldn’t make a field goal for us,” Hood said. “But I felt like it was a really good snap, a really good hold and, of course, a really good kick by Aaron and it was good for him to finally put one through those uprights to tie it 10-10 at halftime.”
However, the Racers could not maintain the momentum. Bowling Green started the third quarter by driving 75 yards for what proved to be the winning score, a one-yard run around the right side by McDonald, to put the Falcons up 17-10.
The Racers could not answer, punting on their first two possessions. Eventually, Needham hit a 36-yard field goal to extend the lead back to 10 points at 20-10 near the end of the third.
McDonald then put the finishing touches on the win in the fourth quarter, rolling out to the right and finding tight end Taron Keith for a five-yard score midway through the final quarter.
While Bowling Green did win, it was anything but a juggernaut offensively. The Falcons only totaled 339 yards in the game and the 27 points is the lowest total Murray State has ever surrendered in a loss to an FBS team.
“Our defense is pretty good right now,” said Racers linebacker Levi Matheney, who had one of the Racers’ two quarterback sacks Saturday. “And I think you’ve got to give credit to our defensive line. They’ve played really physical to get (the opposing line) pushed past that line of scrimmage, and our linebackers and safeties have fed off of that.
“I think, the bigger the game, the smaller you’ve got to think. At the end of the day, they put their pads on the same way we do. We’ve just got to go our and continue to play sound football. We did that, in parts, but we didn’t finish and it hurt us.”
Hood said he noticed an area where the team did improve this week and that was with physical fitness. He said, late in the UC game, the Racers were having major issues with cramping on a hot day in the Queen City.
That was not the case Saturday, he said. However, he did say that injuries are becoming a concern. He said starting defensive back Quinoz Turner was injured during warmups with an ankle problem and did not play. He also said the Racers have been without one of their main receiving threats in DaQuan Dallas, who was injured in practice ahead of the UC game.
Also of concern is receiver Deshun Britten, who left the field during the Racers’ opening possession after being flipped and landing awkwardly while attempting to catch a pass. He did not return.
Hood said the status of all of these players was uncertain as their situations are still being evaluated.
