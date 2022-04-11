CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Murray State’s baseball struggles continued this past weekend against Ohio Valley Conference power Southeast Missouri.
After dropping the first two games of a three-game series against the Redhawks, Sunday seemed to hold promise for a win in Cape Girardeau. However, even after taking a five-run lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Racers could not maintain the edge as the Redhawks came from behind to win 11-10 in walk-off fashion with two runs in the ninth.
The Racers, picked to finish second in the OVC in preseason, now sit tied for last at 1-8 with UT Martin in conference play and 15-15 overall.
The Racers started well, winning their first eight games to start the season, setting a new school record. Since then, they have struggled.
Sunday, the Racers lost despite accumulating 15 hits. Four errors helped SEMO stay close.
Jake Slunder was 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Riley Hawthorne was also 3-for-5 with a run scored. Jacob Pennington also had a homer and was 2-for-5 in the loss.
