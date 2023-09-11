MURRAY — It was not the fact that his team lost Sunday that had Murray State Head Soccer Coach Matt Lodge in a rather foul mood, following a 2-0 loss to former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri at Cutchin Field.
To him, it was how it happened.
“The effort’s just lacking right now, you know? Player for player, I told (his players) before the game and during the game, and it’s credit to SEMO, but they wanted it more,” said Lodge, whose team fell to 2-6 on the season after watching the Redhawks (3-2-1) break a scoreless tie at halftime with the only two goals coming in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
“You’ve got two of their players challenging one of our players every time (for a loose ball). No. It was just about heart and desire today and we’ve lacked it for large parts of the season, and that’s why we’re two-and-six.”
Ironically, Murray State had the better opportunities in the first half, even though it was SEMO owning a 6-5 advantage in shots. All of the Redhawks’ shots had come on long attempts that were easily handled by Murray State goal-keeper Griselda Revolorio.
However, in the opening minute of the second half, SEMO got its first good chance and capitalized. Forward Cayla Koerner, who was dominant throughout the second half in pressuring the Racer defense, took a long lob to the left side from teammate Alayna Jakul on a counterattack. This resulted in her being 1-on-1 with Revolorio and finding the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Later, it was Koerner’s turn to be the assist source as she again took a long lob past the defense on the right side, allowing her to cross the ball into the box where teammate Emily Baker was waiting for the shot and the score to the left side of the net.”
Murray State’s best opportunity came just before halftime as Morgan Bodker had a header off a long free kick, but it was stuffed by SEMO keeper Sophia Elfrink, who later blocked a good chance by Hailey Cole.
