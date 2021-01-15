CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Southeast Missouri and LaTrese Sain turned the Show-Me Center into a block party Thursday night, setting team and individual records in the category in a 69-53 win over the Murray State women’s basketball team in Cape Girardeau.
Sain set SEMO’s individual single-game blocks record Thursday with nine, to go with 15 points and nine rebounds. When added with three other SEMO blocks, the Redhawks finished with a new school single-game record in the category with 12.
Tesia Thompson led SEMO on the night with a game-high 28 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter alone. Thompson also led SEMO from 3-point range on Thursday by going 2-for-4 to power a 6-for-12 team performance in the game.
For the Racers, it was another cold night from 3-point range, where they were 5-for-20 for 25 %, and the field in general where they were 19-for-69 for 27.5%. The bright spots for MSU were on the boards where it tied SEMO with 43 rebounds and at the free-throw line, where it went a perfect 10-for-10.
Katelyn Young led Murray State in points and rebounds on the night with 17 and eight, respectively, while Macey Turley followed with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Racers will have one day to reflect and recharge before returning to action Saturday at UT Martin for their second of three road games in the span of five days. Tip-off from the Elam Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.