Bingham's first hit

Murray State’s Gunnar Bingham had a solid summer with the Paducah Chiefs.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Several members of the Murray State baseball team have been competing in different collegiate summer leagues across the country. Twelve Racers have been playing on summer league rosters with two receiving first-team recognitions in their various leagues.

Joe Peca and Ethan Lyke each earned first-team honors in the Ohio Valley League and the Alaska Baseball League, respectively. Both southpaws notched two saves apiece and currently hold sub-2.50 ERAs. Peca has fanned 41 batters in 22 innings, and Lyke is 3-0 with 31 innings on the mound.

