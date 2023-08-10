MURRAY — Several members of the Murray State baseball team have been competing in different collegiate summer leagues across the country. Twelve Racers have been playing on summer league rosters with two receiving first-team recognitions in their various leagues.
Joe Peca and Ethan Lyke each earned first-team honors in the Ohio Valley League and the Alaska Baseball League, respectively. Both southpaws notched two saves apiece and currently hold sub-2.50 ERAs. Peca has fanned 41 batters in 22 innings, and Lyke is 3-0 with 31 innings on the mound.
Coming off his first year in a Racers uniform, Gunnar Bingham has put together an impressive summer with the Paducah Chiefs in the Ohio Valley League. The utility man is batting .315 with 10 extra-base hits and 20 runs driven in while stealing six bases.
Thomas Mcnabb’s summer was highlighted by contributing to a combined no-hitter, fanning 10 batters in six innings.
Below is a list of all the Murray State Racers that have been competing this summer.
LHP Ethan Lyke – Matt-Su Miners (Alaska Baseball League)
RHP Preston Chaudoin – Matt-Su Miners (Alaska Baseball League)
OF John Orberson – Royal Oak Leprechauns (Great Lakes Collegiate League)
INF Preston Shelton - Tarboro River Bandits (Premier Collegiate League)
INF Carson Garner – Florence Flamingos (Coastal Plains League)
C Ethan Krizen – Florence Flamingos (Coastal Plains League)
RHP Nate Holler – Florence Flamingos (Coastal Plains League)
Util Gunnar Bingham – Paducah Chiefs (Ohio Valley League)
LHP Joe Peca – Paducah Chiefs (Ohio Valley League)
RHP Malik Pogue – Brazos Valley Bombers (Texas Collegiate League)
C Charlie Corum – Thrillville Thrillbillies (Prospect League)
LHP Thomas Mcnabb –Natural State Bathers (Natural State Collegiate League)
