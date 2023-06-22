LEXINGTON —Susan Lax has seen a lot since joining the sports information team at the University of Kentucky.
Her main home has been the Wildcats football program and she will begin her 27th year with that program when the season opens in September. She has seen the UK program steadily improve under Head Coach Mark Stoops, including back-to-back 10-win seasons and four straight bowl wins until last season’s setback in the Music City Bowl.
Last week, though, it was the Calloway County High School alum’s turn to be front and center for a change. She accompanied a UK delegation to Orlando, Florida to claim something that, even though she already knew she was getting, still brought a feeling of tremendous accomplishment just the same.
Only two people in NCAA athletics communications receive what is known as the “Achievement Award.” One is from Division 2, 2 NAIA or two-year colleges. The other is for the “University Division,” known as D1 … “the big leagues.” Lax, affectionately known for years now as “Slax,” claimed the one for the big leagues for “exceptional service.”
“Yeah, I’m doing pretty good right now. They only name one in college sports communications, so I guess they must have had some bad pool of nominees because they chose me,” Lax said, with a bit of a chuckle Wednesday during a phone interview from Lexington.
“It means everything to be recognized. This is a thankless job at times. You’re behind the scenes. Your job is to tell the story of the athletes and the program, so to get recognized is always nice and humbling. It also makes you want to work harder. I was just floored. I couldn’t believe it.”
However, someone who believed she was worth this honor is a man who is about as well-known in this field as anyone, longtime UK Assistant Athletic Director/Athletics Communications and Public Relations Tony Neely. He was the one who submitted the nomination packet and it included how Lax helped a particularly nervous football player — J.J. Weaver, who had been born with 11 fingers — through an interview for a story she was writing through UK.
“When he arrived at UK, he wanted absolutely nothing to do with interviews. That is, until he met Susan Lax,” Neely said, going on to describe how Lax gently, soothingly, guided Weaver through telling his story, during which he shed tears at times. “While there are multiple ways to describe why Lax is worthy of the Achievement Award — and there are many — undoubtedly first on the list is relationships. Known as “Slax” to all who meet her, Susan has an astounding gift for making people feel welcome, comfortable and appreciated.
“From coaches and administrators, to student-athletes and their parents, to the media who are fortunate to cross her path, Susan becomes the go-to person to get something done, to get that cool story angle, or to simply be a listening ear on a difficult day.”
Lax returned the favor Wednesday.
“He is one of the greatest people I’ve ever known,” Lax said of Neely. “I felt so honored to get a nomination from Tony and Tony deserves (her award). Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Neely was sitting near Lax at the award ceremony in Orlando, along with several of the friends she has come to know through almost 27 years in sports communications at UK. She said she made it a point to not become too emotional after walking to the stage to accept the award because she had some things she really wanted to say.
“I also talked about (UK Director of Athletics) Mitch Barnhart and Mark Stoops and all of the people that have empowered me to be a female in Division One football. There are only 10 of us in the country, so without their support, I wouldn’t be able to do a good job and I also wouldn’t be happy,” she said. “I got to say that on the stage, which was really good because all of those people got to hear that being able to do this job is because of all of the men that have supported me.”
Those people also include people she said helped her at her first sports communication job, assistant sports information director, at hometown Murray State. She said she thought about those people too.
“Dave Ramey (former Murray State SID and former Ledger & Times sports editor), Steve Parker (ditto) and Brian Morgan (who came from his own SEC job as a student-assistant Mississippi State and is now at North Florida) helped me so much. I didn’t know what I was doing when I started out,” she recalled of going to Murray State in the early 1990s, right as a new head football coach named Houston Nutt began the road to lifting the Racers out of the depths of despair and to the elite of NCAA Division 1-AA with two straight Ohio Valley Conference titles.
“(Nutt) was probably one of the first coaches I worked with and there was (basketball coach) Mark Gottfried and I have to thank him because he never treated me like a ‘female’ in sports.”
That Lax received an honor out of a Neely nomination was no surprise, certainly not this year. Neely is now 3-for-3 on such missions. One of UK’s up-and-coming sports communications stars, Candy Moore, received the Rising Star Award in Orlando. Neely also is seen as having had a big part in Voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach receiving approval for induction to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. Lax said Neely is now known as the “Great Nominator,” due to his success of having his nominees win awards.
However, there was one more part to this story for Lax that meant a lot to her. It came from Barnhart, who took time during a meeting Friday of the UK Board of Trustees to publicly acknowledge Lax’s achievement before that body. He later repeated many of those comments at a news conference he hosted later that same day that acted as his “State of UK Athletics Address.”
“She’s been 25 years in this business of sports communications (actually, 26 and about to enter 27), and that’s no easy task. I got started long, long time ago when it was called ‘media relations’ … and that I know how difficult and time consuming that is. Congratulations to her and so happy for her,” Barnhart said.
Lax also was recognized for at least 25 years in the business at the D1 level.
