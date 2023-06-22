LEXINGTON —Susan Lax has seen a lot since joining the sports information team at the University of Kentucky.

Her main home has been the Wildcats football program and she will begin her 27th year with that program when the season opens in September. She has seen the UK program steadily improve under Head Coach Mark Stoops, including back-to-back 10-win seasons and four straight bowl wins until last season’s setback in the Music City Bowl.