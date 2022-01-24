MURRAY — It apparently is going to be a season of feast or famine for the Murray Stare women’s basketball team.
One night, the shots will fall. The next, they may go halfway into the basket and come back out in crucial spots. Saturday night, was a time they fell, and it could mot have been better timed in a 63-49 home win over a UT Martin team that had only lost to the Racers twice since 2011.
On the heels of a maddening home loss to Eastern Illinois Thursday night in which wide-open shots had a way of not going through the net, Murray State (13-6, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference play) shot almost 60% from the field in the win over UTM (4-11,1-3 OVC). It is a mystery that continues to baffle Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
“Yeah, I wish I knew. I wish I had the formula,” Turner said. “Tonight, we made shots. We shot the ball extremely well and when you make shots, the game is a lot easier and our margin for error is so small still that, if we don’t make shots, we have to do everything else extremely well.”
Except for some turnover issues, the Racers did almost everything else well on Saturday. They outrebounded the Skyhawks 31-19, limited UTM to only 36% from the field and won the 3-point battle by going 8-of-13, compared to UTM’s 4-of-15. And while the Racers had 16 turnovers, the Skyhawks, who only committed six in the game, could emerge with only a 12-7 edge in points off turnovers.
Pacing Murray State’s performance from 3-point territory was guard Lex Mayes, who took the pressure off All-OVC preseason selections Katelyn Young,a forward, and guard Macey Turley, a Murray High graduate, by going 5-of-6 and ending with a game-high 17 points.
“My teammates do a good job of kicking (the ball) out, so I try to do a good job of knocking them down,” said Mayes, another Murray High product, who realizes that her ability to hit treys can have a tremendous effect on the overall offensive production for her team. “The more people who are making shots around the perimeter makes it easier for Katelyn (who ended with 16 hard-earned points) and (fellow Murray High alum, guard Alexis Burpo, who scratched out four points with seven rebounds) to all work inside. I’m just trying to my job to help everybody out.”
‘I’ve said all along that it changes things if you put people around Katelyn that make shots,” Turner said, adding to Mayes’ idea about another threat taking pressure off of the inside players. “We are really hard to guard when that happens and when Lex makes shots like that, it makes us really tough.”
Turner also acknowledged that it appears opponents now have gone to a philosophy of daring the Racers to beat them from the outside because they are collapsing on Young, sometimes with triple teams.
“Katelyn’s got three or four people hanging on her all of the time now. I think it was actually referred to as ‘hanging on her like a jungle gym,’” Turner said, noting that an extra look at the film has given her a better understanding of what Young is facing these days. “I get onto her sometimes because I don’t think she’s tough enough, but when I go back and watch the film, I see that she’s pretty darn tough.”
Murray State was also very tough at the foul line Saturday,making all 11 of its attempts. And forward Hannah McKay, who struggled in the loss to EIU, returned to form by scoring 13 points and displaying much more aggression than she did on Thursday.
UTM had two players end in double figures with guards Paige Pipkin and Kyannah Grant finishing with 16 and 12 points each.
