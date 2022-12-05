MURRAY — It probably cannot be called a “trend” just yet, but the ability of Murray State’s women’s basketball team to put the ball in the hoop appears to be undergoing significant improvement from about a week ago.
Saturday, the Racers had their second straight game of hitting at least 50% of their attempts from the field in rolling to a 77-59 win over longtime NCAA Division 2 power Southern Indiana at the CFSB Center. USI (3-3) is among the teams taking the Racers’ place in the Division 1 Ohio Valley Conference this season after they moved to the Missouri Valley Conference.
“It’s a mindset thing and we talked a bit about our mindset before the game started today. We told (the players) that things are only going to happen to you if you believe they’re going to happen to you, and that’s as simple as believing the shots are going to go in. Be surprised if it doesn’t,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (5-1, having won four straight games) began finding success from the floor in a dominant win Wednesday night at former OVC rival UT Martin.
Two players who helped begin sending things in the opposite direction Wednesday were guard Macey Turley and Jordyn Hughes, a transfer from yet another former OVC foe, Eastern Illinois. They were finding the bottom of the net again Saturday as Turley, who returned for a fifth year with the Racers, had 20 points, while Hughes had 11, nine of which were in the first half.
Combined, they hit 11 of their 19 attempts overall and were 6-of-10 on 3-pointers as each was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
“It feels good, especially at home. We’ve been kind of in a slump at home,” said Turley, whose team had to rely on defense and rebounding to emerge victorious in its last home appearance, a dramatic 59-56 win over UT Chattanooga a few weeks ago in which Murray State only shot 26% from the field. “It was important that we started making shots on the road, so I feel like, if we’re making shots there, we just can carry that confidence over to this game.”
The Racers started fast against the Screaming Eagles, staking their claim to a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Hughes made her biggest impact in the game during that stanza, hitting two bombs as the bulk of her eight points.
However, USI did not become a traditional D2 powerhouse — 12 NCAA Tournament appearances with one of those ending in the Final Four — for nothing and showed why many observers believe they will do well in the OVC in the second quarter. There, they put together 9-2 opening run and had the lead down to only five points.
This is where Turley began putting her stamp on the game, scoring six points to end the half, the last two coming on a driving floater that left the Racers up 45-26 at halftime. Then, after the Racers took a 59-37 edge to the final quarter, she opened the final 10 minutes with two straight bombs and a two-point follow jumper to take the lead to 66-40.
Forward Katelyn Young had a solid game with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and came close to a triple-double with six assists. Position mates Jaidah Black and Fruzsina Horvath both had eight points with Black adding seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
Forward Meredith Raley had 15 points and five boards for the Screaming Eagles.
Still, Hughes said that, while the Racers are winning games, that does not mean work will not continue.
“To be honest, it doesn’t really feel like, to me, that we’re 5-1 just because we’re constantly working every day to be better in practice and after every game. There’s always something we’re working on,” she said. “I mean, I’m happy that we’re 5-1 and, especially in (the Missouri Valley), it’s very important that we work all of our kinks out and I feel like we’re just now starting to mold into the team we want to be these last couple of games.”
