Turley shot

Murray State guard Macey Turley prepares to loft the ball toward the basket Saturday against several; Southern Indiana defenders, including Soffia Rieckers (11) at the CFSB Center in Murray. Turley had a game-high 20 points in the Racers' fourth straight win.

 Stephen Furst/ For Murray State Athletics

MURRAY —  It probably cannot be called a “trend” just yet, but the ability of Murray State’s women’s basketball team to put the ball in the hoop appears to be undergoing significant improvement from about a week ago.

Saturday, the Racers had their second straight game of hitting at least 50% of their attempts from the field in rolling to a 77-59 win over longtime NCAA Division 2 power Southern Indiana at the CFSB Center. USI (3-3) is among the teams taking the Racers’ place in the Division 1 Ohio Valley Conference this season after they moved to the Missouri Valley Conference.