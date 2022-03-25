MURRAY — As little as seven or eight years ago, the annual Margaret Simmons Invitational Track and Field Meet that is hosted by Murray State University was not attracting many athletes.
Thursday, current Racers Head Coach Adam Kiesler remembered how, during those days, the meet was not attracting, but maybe, one or two teams. Thankfully, he said those days appear to be gone.
When today’s Simmons Invitational opens at Roy Stewart Stadium, more than 800 athletes from 54 total teams will be competing in the first of three outdoors events this spring for Racer track and field. The event continues through Saturday.
“We have teams from all over coming in here,” Kiesler said. “We’ve got teams from Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Indiana. We’ve got a school from Michigan coming and we’ve also got one coming all the way from Pennsylvania to be with us, and it’s a good mix of big schools and small schools.”
There is also one glaring individual entry who is not representing an actual team. Former Southern Illinois University-Carbondale field star DeAnna Price is on the docket to perform in the hammer throw. Novice track fans may not recognize that name, but anyone in the know is probably very excited, knowing that the current American record holder and a 2019 world champion, who competed for the United States in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics will throw today in Murray.
“I’m happy for (the Murray State) kids and those that are getting to compete with her and get the chance to see her throw,” Kiesler said of Price’s entry. Price’s American record effort of 80.31 meters (263.5 feet) was set at last year’s United States Olympic Trials.
Adding to that excitement is that the home team is only a few weeks removed from winning an Ohio Valley Conference team championship at the OVC Indoor Meet in Birmingham, Alabama. Murray State won that on the women’s side, being that, when it comes to track and field, the university only has a women’s team for all of the available events. However, Murray State will have men in the 10,000 and 5,000-meter events as those athletes come from the university-sanctioned men’s cross country team.
Kiesler said every one of his athletes are excited to be competing in their home venue.
“And we actually host three meets this year, including the OVC Outdoor, so that’s very new to us,” he said. “It is good to host and (the athletes) like to be home, although there’s two things they don’t prefer, which are, one, being on spring break and, two, having a lack of peers there to watch them because they still are on spring break. They like having their friends come out to see them, of course.
“I think, once they get going, that’ll be lost on them and, once they start competing, they’ll be OK because the competition is really good and deep.”
As is the case with sports like baseball, softball, tennis and soccer, Murray State track and field meets have free admission and Kiesler and his teams hope that might result in residents who may like the sport coming to Stewart this weekend.
Kiesler said this the second straight year the meet has seen strong growth. Last year’s Simmons event attracted more than 700 athletes.
The meet was started in 2013 and is named for Simmons, a Murray resident, who served as the university’s women’s track and field coach from 1968-1991 and is still regarded as a leader in women’s intercollegiate athletics nationwide, which included serving as the women’s editor of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Rules Book from 1983-85 and again from 1988-2004.
Simmons recruited athletes from such nations as the West Indies, Great Britain and Canada to compete at Murray State. She also coached two All-Americans in Stephanie Saleem and Heather Samuel. In addition, since 2005, the university’s top female athlete receives the aptly-named Margaret Simmons Female Athlete of the Year Award.
She is a 1994 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame. And she still is very interested in how things are going with the track program.
“Oh yeah, on championship day at the OVC Indoor this year, she texted me and gave her two cents on it,”Kiesler said, chuckling. “When we won it, I got another text that simply said, ‘Congratulations.’ That means she was happy.
“When (former Head Coach Jenny) Swieton was here, we were starting this and were wondering what to name it and we quickly came to ‘the Margaret Simmons Invitational.’ She’s the queen of track and field here.”
