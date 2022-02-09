BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Single-session tickets for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships presented by TicketSmarter are now on sale. The event will be held March 2-5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Tickets for the men’s session are $30 per adult and $10 for children (12 and under) per session. All men’s sessions are reserved seating. Tickets for the women’s sessions are $15 per adult and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets for the women’s sessions are general admission.
Each session includes two games except for Championship Saturday. Complete information is available at www.OVCSports.com/Evansville.
Fans can purchase single-session tickets through Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center ticket office. There are also several single-session ticket promotions listed below that are available directly through the Ford Center ticket office and only on the day of the game:
Wednesday, March 2
• Women’s Session (1 and 3:30 p.m.) – Evansville Courier & Press Day ($5 tickets for everyone)
• Men’s Session (6:30 and 9 p.m.) – Evansville Courier & Press Night ($10 tickets for everyone)
Thursday, March 3
• Women’s Session (1 and 3:30 p.m.) – “Senior Day” (Senior citizens 65 and older receive a $5 ticket)
Friday, March 4
• Women’s Session (1 and 3:30 p.m.) – “Fast Break Lunch” (Ticket, hot dog and drink for $10)
• Men’s Session (7 and 9:30 p.m.) – Youth Basketball Night (Children 12 and under who wear a basketball jersey receive free admission with a purchase of a discounted $15 adult ticket)
Saturday, March 5
• Women’s Championship (2 p.m.) – German American Bank Family Day (4 tickets, 4 sodas, 4 hot dogs for $40)
• Men’s Championship (7:30 p.m.) – German American Bank. Family Night (4 tickets, 4 sodas, 4 hot dogs for $60)
All-session tickets that include all 14 games of the Championships are also available for $80 through school ticket offices with a limited number also available through the Ford Center Ticket Office website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.