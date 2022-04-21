MURRAY – Murray State went from being on the verge of run-ruling visiting Southern Illinois Wednesday afternoon to being on the ropes in the late innings.
SIU scored five times in the sixth inning to tie the game after a huge play in the outfield kept the Salukis from perhaps facing elimination in the fifth. However, instead of fold and let the Salukis blow past them, the Racers shook off SIU’s surge and actually had the final chance to score before rains prompted a halt to this very entertaining contest that ended in a 6-6 tie after eight innings at Racer Field.
However, for Racer Head Coach Kara Amundson, SIU’s response was anything but surprising.
“Good teams do that,” said Amundson of how the Salukis (20-16-1) went from the edge of the proverbial cliff to threatening to take the lead in the span of a few minutes. “With Carbondale, that’s a team we always go tit for tat with. In fact, we played them in the fall and it was a 3-2 extra-inning game, literally like today was, so, no, it was no surprise that they scratched and clawed their way back in.”
The Salukis’ charge actually started at the end of the fifth inning when outfielder Aubrey DePron’s diving catch with the bases loaded on a line drive from Racer first baseman Lily Fischer saved two runs with the Racers (30-11-1) up 6-1. That prevented the winning run from moving to scoring position.
Perhaps relieved to still have life, SIU attacked in the sixth, putting together a rally that featured five hits, including DePron’s two-run single that tied the game. However, from that point, the Racer defense and pitcher Jenna Veber allowed no more runs, preventing the Saluki surge from becoming more damaging.
Earlier, Murray State dominated. The Racers scored two times in the first inning on a Lily Fischer double. In the third, Sierra Gilmore highlighted her 3-for-5 day at the plate with a solo home run to center field in the third that, at the time, put the Racers up 3-0. Murray State added another run on a bases-loaded walk from Erin Lackey.
Then, the Racers seemed to have SIU ready for the kill in the fourth as a combination of hit batsmen and wild pitches led to two more runs in the fourth. However, it was in the fifth that, for the first time in the game, Murray State did not score after having a big scoring chance,
“We’ve got to make sure we’re capitalizing throughout the game,” Amundson said. “We had several opportunities to score with base runners in scoring position, even the bases loaded, and didn’t. It’s great when you put six runs up but I think, when you’ve got the opportunities there, you’ve got to do more than we did.”
Logan Braundmeier was also 3-for-5 with two runs scored Wednesday for Murray State, while Gracie Osbron was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
SIU had four players — Ashley Wood, Elizabeth Warwick, Tori Schullian and Emma Austin — all end with two hits. Both teams had 10 hits.
