MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well.
The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.
Friday night, they did both, and they were huge reasons they left the CFSB Center with a huge 81-73 win. The Salukis (7-9, 4-3 in Valley play) were 9-of-16 from 3-point range; they average five a game. And while they were poor overall at the foul line — 12-of-19 — they connected when it mattered most, going 10-of-14 in the decisive fourth quarter as they came back from a 40-34 halftime deficit.
“First of all, a huge shoutout to SIU. They came in here really hungry and shot the ball extremely well and just made the big plays and, every time they needed a play, they made it,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (11-5, 4-3 in Valley play) had entered Friday night having won its last two Valley games. “I’m extremely disappointed that we gave up 81 points and I don’t care how well a team shoots it, you’ve got to lock in and get stops, and giving up 46 points in the second half is something you just can’t do in this league. The teams are too good and the margin for error is very slim.
“They hit 27% better than they normally do (from 3-point range), but that’s what good teams do. We did a better job with that in the second half, but once they get that much confidence, the rim looks as big as the ocean and so every time they shot it, they thought it was going in.”
No one was showing that confidence more than SIU guard Ashley Jones, who was the catalyst for the Salukis in the second half, scoring nine of her team’s first 13 points in a third quarter that saw SIU turn a 40-34 halftime deficit into a 60-58 lead as the fourth quarter arrived. From that point, SIU began having contributions from multiple sources and it also seemed to inspire its defense as it scored seven points off turnovers.
That pattern continued into the final stanza as the Salukis forced five Racer turnovers and, while SIU only earned three points from those miscues, it was hampering Murray State’s offensive rhythm as it was only 4-of-15 from the field.
“We knew we had to take care of the ball and we did a pretty good job in the first half (Murray State only had three miscues) but we got kind of rattled in the second half (nine),” said Racer guard Macey Turley, who scored 14 points. “They were just all up in our business and making it hard to see the goal and making it hard to get passes into (forward Katelyn Young, who did have 26 points and 15 rebounds).”
Murray State did manage to briefly regain the lead — 67-66 — on Young’s free throw with about six minutes left. That was met by a driving score by SIU guard Jaidynn Mason (10 points) to regain the lead at 68-67, then forward Tamara Nard’s 1-of-2 trip at the foul line off a turnover that edged the lead to two points.
That led to what perhaps proved to be the biggest play of the game as SIU reserve guard Aja Holmes sank a huge follow trey to push the lead to 72-67 with less than five minutes left. From there, the Racers could pull no closer than two points — 72-70— on forward Hannah McKay’s own follow bomb but SIU, a 68% team at the foul line, went a solid 6-of-8 the rest of the way.
Also, from a combination of bad passes and super defense by the Salukis, the Racers had five huge turnovers in the fourth quarter, costing them a chance at a third straight Valley win.
“I think this kind of shows that that you need to start feeling tons of confidence after you win some games,” Young said. “Any team can come in and beat you. This is a reality check for us.”
Jones led SIU with 20 points, while 6’5” center Promise Taylor scored the majority of her 13 points in the third quarter after Jones had started the Salukis’ offensive engine. Mason also had 10 points, while two other players just missed double digits with nine.
Along with Young and Turley, McKay continued to play well with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Bria Sanders-Woods also had 10 points, satisfying Turner’s idea of the past few weeks for the need to have four players score in double digits.
“Our offense was not the problem tonight,” Turner said. “We scored 73 points and I’m a firm believer that 73 points is enough to win a lot of games. We just didn’t get stops in some key instances. Defensively, we let ourselves down tonight.
“Hopefully, we learned something tonight.”
